ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Viola Davis, Jeffrey Wright, and More React to Ray Liotta’s Death: ‘Passionate Collaborator and Brilliant Actor’

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELA5w_0frJGTSP00

Click here to read the full article.

“Goodfellas” Ray Liotta star was one of cinema’s most recognizable faces over the past three decades, working with some of the industry’s biggest actors and directors over the course of his career. Following his sudden passing in the Dominican Republic (where he was shooting the upcoming film “Dangerous Waters”) at the age of 67, many of his top peers took to social media to mourn the legendary actor.

After bursting onto the scene in “Goodfellas,” Liotta followed his iconic performance in the Martin Scorsese film with countless excellent character roles. He won a Primetime Emmy in 2005 for a guest appearance on “E.R.,” and continued starring in acclaimed films up until his death. Recent hits included Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” and David Chase’s “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark,” which saw Liotta excel in two different roles.

Liotta had multiple projects lined up before he died, including “Dangerous Waters” and other films like “The Substance” and “April 29, 1992.” He had also completed several upcoming projects that will be released in the near future, including Charlie Day’s directorial debut “El Tonto,” Elizabeth Banks’ aptly titled “Cocaine Bear,” and the upcoming Dennis Lehane miniseries “Black Bird.”

Liotta is survived by his daughter Karsen Liotta and was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo before he died.

When asked about his legacy being defined by his role in “Goodfellas,” Liotta famously said that “If you got one movie that people remember, that’s great. If you got two, that’s fantastic.” Judging from the celebrity reactions to his death, it appears that Liotta has a lot more than two.

Hollywood stars singled out his performances in “Goodfellas,” “Field of Dreams,” “The Many Saints of Newark,” and many other films as they mourned his death. One thing was clear from the outpouring of support he received online: Ray Liotta is not going to be forgotten any time soon.

“I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing,” his “Goodfellas” co-star Robert De Niro said in a statement. “He is way too young to have left us. May he Rest in Peace.”

“This is a massive, unexpected shock,” David Chase said (via Deadline ). “I have been an admirer of Ray’s work since I saw him in ‘Something Wild,’ a movie he wrenched by the tail. I was so glad he worked on ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ I believed strongly in my heart that he could play that double role. He created two distinctly separate characters and each performance was phenomenal. Ray was also a very warm and humorous person. A really superior actor. We all felt we lucked out having him on that movie.”

Keep reading for testimony from a variety of Liotta’s Hollywood peers, some who had worked with him and some who were merely admirers, who shared their reactions to his death via Twitter.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 2

Related
IndieWire

Chris Rock Responds to Dave Chappelle’s Claim He at Least ‘Got Smacked by Someone of Repute’

Click here to read the full article. Just two days after Dave Chappelle was attacked during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 3 and the stand-up comic is already joking about it. During a secret show at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store, Chappelle shared new details about the audience member who rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to tackle him. The alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee, was arrested and later charged with four misdemeanors including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Drew Barrymore Apologizes for Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Comment That ‘Offended’ Fans

Click here to read the full article. Drew Barrymore is doing some self-reflection amid Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. While hosting “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the “Santa Clarita Diet” star joked that the high-profile Hollywood trial was a “seven-layer dip of insanity.” Depp is currently suing Heard for comments she made about their alleged abusive relationship in an op-ed piece for The Washington Post. The trial has been live-streaming since April 11. “It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity,” Barrymore previously said. “I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Ray Liotta, Iconic ‘Goodfellas’ Actor, Dead at 67

Click here to read the full article. “Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67. A representative for Liotta confirms to IndieWire that the actor passed away in his sleep while filming “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic. Liotta is survived by his daughter Karsen Liotta. The star was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo. Liotta was best known for portraying the rise and fall of mob man Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 classic, but also made a name for himself thanks to his charming and often menacing contributions to crime cinema beyond “Goodfellas.” He had starring...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ray Liotta dined at Dominican Republic steakhouse 2 days before his death

Ray Liotta and his fiancée enjoyed a meal at a luxury steakhouse in the Dominican Republic just two days before his sudden death. The “Goodfellas” star — who died Thursday in the Caribbean country at the age of 67 — had dinner with Jacy Nittolo at Naca’n Restaurant Tuesday night. “We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night,” the restaurant’s Instagram account posted after the sad news broke. “He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – 🖤 #RestinPeace.” Naca’n shared a photo of the couple at the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Day
Person
Alessandro Nivola
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Dennis Lehane
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Rosanna Arquette
Person
David Chase
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
James Caan
Person
Martin Scorsese
Complex

Actor Fred Ward Dies at 79

Golden Globe-winning actor Fred Ward has passed away at the age of 79. TMZ reports via Ward’s rep that his cause of death is currently unknown. Ward, who died on May 8, wanted memorial tributes to be given to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. His screen credits...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collaborator#Actor#E R
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga in Trouble for 'Kissing' Tom Cruise, Singing for His Movie?

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise were spotted together in Las Vegas following one of her performances, and their connection is generating quite a stir. The 36-year-old pop sensation released a behind-the-scenes photo of herself embracing the 59-year-old actor. "We appreciate your attendance at last night's show. "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," Gaga wrote underneath a snap of her kissing Cruise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Richard Gere’s Kids: Meet His 3, Rarely Seen Children

Richard Gere has been in the spotlight for over 50 years. After making his debut in the 1974 film The Lords of Flatbush, the 72-year-old actor quickly rose to fame in a variety of popular movies, like An Officer And A Gentleman, Pretty Woman, and Chicago. Richard has long been celebrated for his acting skills, and he’s even earned a Primetime Emmy nomination in 1994 for his performance in And The Band Played On.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Jane Fonda, 84, looks fabulous as she graces the cover of Glamour magazine - 60 YEARS after first appearing as she talks Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and reaching her 'final act' in life

Jane Fonda looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the May cover of Glamour magazine - over sixty years since she first appeared. The screen icon, 84, first posed on the magazine's front cover in 1959 when she was a 21-year-old model, months before embarking on her movie career.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meg Ryan fans in disbelief as she announces movie comeback after 7 years with Christmas romcom

Meg Ryan fans have been left excited after the actor announced her movie comeback.The star of films including When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail is returning to not only star in but to direct a new romantic comedy.She will appear in the film, titled What Happens Later, alongside X-Files star David Duchovny, and, according to Variety, it will put an “evolved and nostalgic” spin on the genre.Ryan announced the project by sharing a picture of the poster on her Instagram page. She captioned it: “HERE WE GO.”It will be her first film since 2015’s...
MOVIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Ray Liotta, 1954-2022

R.I.P. Ray Liotta (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images) Actor Ray Liotta, famed for his performance of Henry Hill in "Goodfellas," passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at 67.R.I.P. Ray Liotta Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)R.I.P. Ray Liotta 401343 06: Actor Ray Liotta attends the 2nd Annual American Film Market Award ceremony February 21, 2002 in Santa Monica, CA. New Line Cinema founder Bob Shaye was honored. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)R.I.P. Ray Liotta LOS...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy