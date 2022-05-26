ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Federal prosecutors: Minnesota man targeted more than 500 girls for sextortion scheme

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vsxnu_0frJGESk00

MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he targeted more than 500 underage girls in a sextortion scheme.

In a news release, federal prosecutors said Yue Vang, 31, used apps and social media sites like Kik, Snapchat, and Skype to talk to hundreds of underage girls across the United States and overseas. Vang is accused of pretending to be female “to entice and coerce” the girls to send sexually explicit images and videos of themselves. Vang is also accused of threatening to send sexually explicit images of the minors to their friends, family, and classmates unless they created and sent him additional videos and photos.

Prosecutors said that in one case, Vang talked with a 15-year-old girl and threatened to send out nude pictures of her and “ruin her life” unless she complied with his demands.

Court documents obtained by The Pioneer Press indicate that Vang was talking to girls from late 2015 through September 2020.

So far, investigators have identified more than 500 victims but said they are continuing to identify more. Anyone who thinks they may have been victimized is encouraged to visit the Department of Justice website.

Vang faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison if he’s convicted, KSTP reported.

The FBI says kids and teens need to be careful about who they are communicating with online, and to block or ignore messages from strangers.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington courts clearing drug convictions, refunding fines

SEATTLE — People convicted under Washington’s longtime felony drug possession law are starting to get their records cleared, and their court-imposed fines refunded. It’s a consequence of the Washington Supreme Court’s groundbreaking decision to strike down the law in February 2021. But the remedy so far has been complicated, as each county sets its own course.
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coal ash workers dying as lawsuit over illnesses drags on

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — In 2013, the first of more than 200 workers who labored to clean up the nation's worst coal ash spill filed a suit against the contractor, blaming Jacobs Engineering for illnesses they believe were caused by exposure to heavy metals and radioactive particles in the ash. Nearly a decade later, not a single case has made it through the court system.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sextortion#Federal Prosecutors#Fbi#Violent Crime#Kik Snapchat#Skype#The Pioneer Press#The Department Of Justice#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Some Democrats voting in GOP contests to block Trump picks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Diane Murray struggled with her decision all the way up to Election Day. But when the time came, the 54-year-old Georgia Democrat cast a ballot in last week's Republican primary for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. While state law allowed her to participate in either party's primary, she said it felt like a violation of her core values to vote for the Republican. But it had to be done, she decided, to prevent a Donald Trump -backed "election denier" from becoming the battleground state's election chief.
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Inslee settles lawsuit over building council appointments

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee’s appointments to an obscure regulatory panel have cost Washington state $70,000 in a public records lawsuit settlement — and forced the governor to name new appointees. The dispute centered on Inslee’s handling of appointments to the Washington State Building Code Council,...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Memorial Day traffic grew during day

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Washington state is certainly living up to AAA’s billing as the top road-trip destination in the country this holiday weekend. The traffic took a little longer to build up than it used to before the pandemic, but by mid-afternoon, volumes were high, just like the state Department of Transportation predicted.
NORTH BEND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
97K+
Followers
111K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy