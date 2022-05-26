ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Life Of Bobby Brown: Overcoming The Unthinkable

By Shannon Dawson
NewsOne
NewsOne
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHsJG_0frJG3q000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znoce_0frJG3q000

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

B obby Brown ‘s life story is nothing short of amazing.

The singer-songwriter and dancer skyrocketed to fame in the 1980s as one of the iconic members of New Edition. Fans around the world danced and sang every last lyric to the group’s hits like “Candy Girl,” “Cool It Now” and “Mr. Telephone Man.”

Upon leaving the group in 1988, Brown saw critical success from his second album Don’t Be Cruel, a project that spawned Billboard charting songs like his number one smash “My Prerogative” and the Grammy-award winning “Every Little Step.” Just as the star was reaching the pinnacle of his career, Brown married the love of his life, Whitney Houston, in 1992, but the couple struggled over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DoP1a_0frJG3q000

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Throughout their 14-year marriage, Brown and Houston battled with addiction –so bad that it led to contention between them. The couple divorced in 2007.  “We abused drugs and alcohol. We fought hard verbally and we loved even harder,” Brown told Jada Pinkett Smith during an episode of Red Table Talk in 2021.

The star struggled off and on to get sober throughout the years, but life took an unexpected turn after the death of Houston in February 2012. The R&B icon was found unresponsive in a bathtub at the Beverly Hills hotel. Authorities said the “I Will Always Love You” hitmaker died as the result of accidental drowning, heart disease and cocaine use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iuG63_0frJG3q000

Source: Sonia Moskowitz / Getty

A moment of clarity came for the star in 2013 after he was sentenced to 55 days in jail following a drunk driving incident. He only served nine hours of the sentence, but the experience served as a wake-up call for Brown. “Jail got me to stop taking drugs. I never wanted to go back to jail. I didn’t want to be incarcerated ever again,” the singer told fans on “The Dr. Oz Show” in 2016.

“I didn’t want my kids to grow up and see me in that type of light,” he said. “I’ve always been one to want to grow to want to be better and better on the next day — if I’m bad yesterday, I want to be better the next day, especially for my children.”

Brown checked into rehab and sought regular therapy to help overcome his addiction. The star has been off drugs for more than 19 years and sober from alcohol for nearly two years. Now, Brown is gearing up to tell his triumphant story in his new A&E docu-series, Biography: Bobby Brown, debuting Monday.

The two-part documentary coincides with an amazing cover story on Cassius Life and gives fans a look at the ups and downs of his life and the tragic loss of two of his children, Bobbi Kristina and son Bobby, Jr. –both of whom died as a result of drug overdoses. For Brown, losing his kids has been one of the most difficult battles of his life.

“It does feel unfair,” the 53-year-old said recently during an exclusive interview with Cassius. “But with prayer, and knowing that my God, he does things beyond what I can comprehend. He—she—wouldn’t just subject me to inner pain. I’m always gonna have that inner peace because of prayer.”

With the help of his wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown, the music titan said he hopes to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.

“We go to a lot of therapy,” Etheredge told Cassius. “He goes to therapy; I go to therapy, and we go to therapy together. We are in tune that we could lose it if we don’t steadfast with each other. We’ve been too close before, and we don’t want to be there again, it’s much better over here.”

In 2015, Brown started a nonprofit organization in honor of his late daughter, which provides support to domestic violence victims. The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House also offers emergency transitional shelter and access to resources for individuals in need.

Brown said he still sees his son and daughter in his dreams from time to time.

“I always see them at beaches or in fields,” Brown told PEOPLE earlier this month. “They’re running away, but they’re laughing. And they’re always together,” he added.

Bobby Brown is not only a legend, he is also a true inspiration. To overcome tragedy takes a strong mind and an even stronger will. Brown had many opportunities to give up, but he continued to fight and show us that growth isn’t something we stop doing when we become adults.

“It’s been therapeutic to go through [my life], remember it and process it to where I can live the rest of my life in a clean, healthy manner,” Brown said to Cassius. “It is what it is. I’m glad I got it out.”

Read the full interview with Cassius Life by clicking here .

SEE ALSO:

The Historic Career Of Max Robinson: The First Black News Anchor

The Life Of Terrence Howard: The Graceful Actor Who Can Do It All

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDfiG_0frJG3q000

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Why Bobby Brown’s sister called his wife ‘evil’

Bobby Brown’s sister called his wife “evil” for her allegedly insensitive words about his late wife Whitney Houston and treatment of his deceased children. Leolah Brown Muhammad went volcanic on Brown’s current wife, Alicia Etheredge, for insinuating in an interview with People magazine that Brown’s previous marriage to Whitney has overshadowed theirs.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Bobby Brown said Whitney Houston would still be alive if this had happened

R&B crooner Bobby Brown has suffered a catastrophic string of deaths of those close to him that has left the singer feeling “daily heartbreak.”. In an exclusive snippet of his upcoming A&E Network documentary obtained by the Daily Mail, Brown is filmed visiting the graves of his legendary ex-wife Whitney Houston and their daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown. Brown also tragically lost his 28-year-old son, Bobby Brown Jr., to a drug overdose in Los Angeles in November 2020.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Distractify

Bobby Brown’s Wife, Alicia Etheredge, Isn’t Threatened by His High-Profile First Marriage

Singer Bobby Brown rose to fame during the 1980s as a member of New Edition. Years later, the R&B legend found success as a solo artist with songs like “Don’t Be Cruel,” “My Prerogative,” and “Every Little Step.” Toward the late '80s, though, Bobby’s professional career became overshadowed by his marriage to another celebrity — Whitney Houston. The couple married in 1992 and had one child together named Bobbi Kristina.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Brown
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Max Robinson
Person
Bobbi Kristina
Person
Terrence Howard
rolling out

Shaunie O’Neal remarries (photos)

Reality show maven Shaunie O’Neal has officially wed her beau in a remote island paradise. The former wife of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal got married to Pastor Keion Henderson in a super-glam tropical island wedding at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club in the eastern Caribbean. The...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Allure

Megan Thee Stallion Got the Ittiest, Bittiest Blue Babylights

The baby blue highlights are so thin and subtle, that I almost missed them altogether. With all the Met Gala preparation from facials to fittings posted on Instagram over the weekend leading up to the event, I was surprised to see Megan Thee Stallion debut baby blue highlights on Sunday, May 1, just one day before the first Monday in May. While they most definitely could be clip-in extensions, similar to the ones I used to beg my mom to buy me at Claire's, I'm sure the rapper wasn't doing anything permanent… just fancier than my $5 pack of hair tinsels — which always broke minutes upon application.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unthinkable#Drug Abuse#Domestic Violence#New Edition
OK! Magazine

Jada Pinkett Smith Has Become Increasingly Difficult To Work With, She's 'Extremely Demanding' Behind Closed Doors: Source

From trouble with Hollywood pals to staff behind closed doors, it looks like Jada Pinkett Smith needs quite the attitude adjustment.While her bossy behavior may not be the result of the stress she's been dealing with ever since Will Smith's Oscars fiasco, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage in March over a joke he made at the Red Table Talk host's expense, an insider spilled she's become increasingly difficult to deal with behind closed doors.In fact, Pinkett Smith, 50, has even had staff walk out on her as of late. "Will and Jada previously kept household staff for...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Romeo Miller receiving hate mail from female fans after becoming a dad

Where is the love? Romeo Miller has received a lot of hate mail from female fans since the arrival of his first child. The rapper, actor and son of hip-hop icon Master P announced in February that he and his girlfriend, Drew Sangster, had welcomed a baby girl. Miller, 32, has since posted a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his daughter, whom he calls Baby R. But the proud new dad tells Page Six exclusively, “I have lost a lot of fans. A lot of females sent me hate mail when I had my daughter because a lot of people felt like...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Actor Fred Ward Dies at 79

Golden Globe-winning actor Fred Ward has passed away at the age of 79. TMZ reports via Ward’s rep that his cause of death is currently unknown. Ward, who died on May 8, wanted memorial tributes to be given to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. His screen credits...
BOSTON, MA
POPSUGAR

Michael B. Jordan Gushes Over Lori Harvey's Met Gala Appearance

Lori Harvey stunned at the Met Gala on Monday, and it's clear that her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, is well aware of that fact. Following Harvey's appearance at the event, the "Black Panther" star posted a photo of Harvey on the red carpet on his Instagram Story. "Probably my fav pic," he wrote beneath the image. "The composition says so much. Birds eye view of a moment you've dreamed about for so long finally manifested & you didn't disappoint! Way to shine babygirl. I love you."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Steve Harvey Says Will Smith’s Oscars Slap Was a ‘Punk Move’ and He Has ‘Lost a Lot of Respect’ for Actor

Family Feud host Steve Harvey said his respect for Will Smith took a nose-dive after he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars. As Deadline reported, Harvey made the comments while speaking at Georgia State University. He described the moment—provoked by a joke that Rock told about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head—as a “punk move,” saying he “lost a lot of respect for him.”
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Janet Jackson Celebrates Birthday With Star-Studded Las Vegas Surprise Party

Click here to read the full article. Janet Jackson celebrates her 56th birthday on Monday (May 16), however those closest to the music icon gave her a star-studded affair early. On Saturday night (May 14), the “All For You” singer partied in Las Vegas at the On The Record at Park MGM. The event was a surprise to Jackson. Jermaine Dupri, Usher, Jimmy Jam, Nelly, and Bryan-Michael Cox were all in attendance while Anderson .Paak DJ’d the birthday blast. Janet Jackson’s weekend in Vegas was also spent celebrating someone else. Ahead of her own party, the acclaimed performer took to the stage...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy