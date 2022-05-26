ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

2 teen human trafficking victims rescued from Tuscaloosa hotel after calling 911

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Authorities say two teenage sex trafficking victims have been returned to their families after they called Tuscaloosa police for help. The girls, ages 15 and 18, called 911...

Got How
4d ago

No arrests have been made, WHY NOT? Clearly they know something about the person/s who are responsible for them being in the location they were found. It's good to know that they've been reunited with their families. It's a cold and cruel world that we live in and people need to be mindful of that every single day.

Elroyce Williams
4d ago

Be careful who you befriend on line little girls. Stay in your lane, mature then you'll she what's the world is really like.. Grow up first....

