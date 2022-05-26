2 teen human trafficking victims rescued from Tuscaloosa hotel after calling 911

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman woman known for her giving heart and give-back mentality was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon. Patricia Peinhardt, 82, of Cullman was pronounced deceased at CRMC after being transferred there from the scene of the accident according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. CPD Sgt. Joey Duncan said this is the first traffic fatality for the Cullman Police Department this year. “A 1990 F-250 traveling southbound on Main Avenue collided with a 2009 Mini Cooper traveling eastbound on 7th Street at the intersection of Main Avenue,” Duncan said. “The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. and there was one fatality. The other driver was not injured.” Duncan said the crash is still under investigation and if anyone has information or was a witness to the crash, please contact him at the CPD at: (256) 734-1434. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO