ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

New data ranks Myrtle Beach #17 in nation for largest mortgage price increase

By Jennifer Blake
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wK0OF_0frJFeBJ00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The latest report from the Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors shows the average price for a single-family home increased more than 42% since 2020, while the Inspection Support Network ranked Myrtle Beach 17th in the nation for the largest spike in mortgage loan prices.

In 2019, the average mortgage loan from Guild Mortgage was about $190,000. In the SC Dept. of Consumer Affairs reported the average mortgage loan was about $229,000. In 2022, Guild Mortgage’s average loan is about $240,000. Max Neubauer, a mortgage loan officer with Guild Mortgage said it’s because of an increase in home values.

A first-time homebuyer, Danielle Flynn, has been going through the process since August 2021. She saw an interest rate increase of more than 2% since starting the process.

“Instead of 3.3%, which was in August, it’s now 5.499%,” Flynn said.

Interest rates impact a lot of factors for homebuyers.

“It affects obviously the down payment I have to put on the house, it affects how much over the life of the loan I have to pay,” Flynn said.

In 2019, the average interest rate for a home in Myrtle Beach was 4.4%, according to Neubauer. In 2020, the SC Dept. of Consumer Affairs reports interest rates were at 3.3%. In 2022, Guild Mortgage reported the average interest rate is almost at 5.5%. Neubauer said the rates rose over the past few years, but the rates are still low compared to the history of interest rates.

“We got spoiled. I mean we got spoiled for the last two years with the rates in the twos and the threes,” Neubauer said.

He said one of the major impacts of a rise in demand is relocation. More people are relocating to Myrtle Beach than before the pandemic.

“The biggest change in Myrtle Beach is just the desire to live somewhere you want to be,” Neubauer said.

“Even though prices have increased, it’s just matched up with the rest of the country as far as values,” he said.

First-time homebuyers should do research and talk to as many mortgage lenders as possible to find the best price and rate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Charleston's surging real estate values helped sweep Carnival out to sea

A rising tide lifts all boats, goes the old economic aphorism. It also can cast them offshore. Carnival Cruise Line found itself caught in such a sea change last week, when the State Ports Authority announced it won't renew its contract with the company when it expires in late 2024.
WMBF

Seasonal umbrella rules in effect for beachgoers in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The seasonal umbrella rules for the city of Myrtle Beach began on Monday and run through Labor Day. Only circular umbrellas, up to seven-and-a-half feet in diameter, are allowed on the beach. These umbrellas must be in line with or behind the lifeguard’s line...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Nearly 200 townhomes planned for crossroads near Little River attracting more development

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A residential development once rejected over traffic-related concerns in one of the fastest-growing areas of Horry County is up for approval again. Nearly 200 townhomes could be built close to the intersection of S.C. 9 and S.C. 57 near Little River, a busy crossroads dotted with everything from national retailers, restaurants and car dealerships that is still expanding.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Reasons to Relocate, Retire and Invest to Myrtle Beach in 2022

The Columbus Dispatch (Online & Print), Columbus airports add more nonstop flights: Here are the new places you can go. We are the area's official online vacation guide which offers everything you need to plan a perfect vacation to the Myrtle Beach Area. Plan your stay online and choose from a wide assortment of accommodation options including Myrtle Beach hotels, resorts, small motels, condos, beach homes, and additional types of vacation rentals. From oceanfront resorts along the entire Grand Strand to cozy beach homes and vacation rentals in North and South Myrtle Beach, including Surfside Beach and Garden City, find the amenities and location perfect for you.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sports
Myrtle Beach, SC
Business
Myrtle Beach, SC
Real Estate
The Post and Courier

Global shortage of imaging dye leaves South Carolina hospitals scrambling

A COVID-19 shutdown of one factory in China created a global shortage of imaging dye used by hospitals for both routine and life-saving procedures. Some South Carolina providers are shuffling procedures and scraping by to once again deal with a pandemic supply chain issue for a commodity they rely on.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Produce vouchers available for adults 60+ in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County residents age 60 and older are eligible to apply for Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers. The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is a seasonal USDA grant program to provide seniors with fresh, nutritious, unprocessed fruits and vegetables from local farmers markets. The program began in South Carolina in […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Interest Rates#Mortgage Lenders#Myrtle Beach 17th#The Sc Dept#Consumer Affairs#Guild Mortgage
globalconstructionreview.com

12 construction bosses admit to $15m tax fraud in South Carolina

Twelve senior managers of seven contractors in the Myrtle Beach area of South Caronila were ordered to pay $3.4m in fines after pleading guilty to employing undocumented foreign workers. None of the 12 were sentenced to jail time, but most will serve several months in home confinement and five years...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Wide Open Eats

Where To Find the Best Oysters in Charleston

Everyone knows that seafood is better by the sea. There's nothing quite like finding yourself on the coast and feasting on fresh fish, crab, and lobster. Charleston, though, is also known for oysters. They're ubiquitous in the old port city and nature lovers can often find oyster beds during low tides in the area's many beaches and marshes.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

WATCH: Apparent alligator spotted in ocean in North Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An apparent alligator was spotted in the ocean in the Cherry Grove area on Sunday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources was called at about 3 p.m. to remove an approximately five-foot long alligator that was in the surf line, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Donald Graham. Video […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Public Storage renter: ‘I was not necessarily surprised’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police reported two people were found dead Saturday at a Public Storage facility on Ashley River Road in West Ashley. Police say the two victims died from apparent gunshot wounds. While many in West Ashley may be shocked, one woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, was not. “I was not […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

National Hurricane Center monitoring area for possible development

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season just days away, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area near the Gulf of Mexico for possible development. Forecasters say a “large and complex” area of low pressure will develop across Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Folly Beach bar named in $1.25 million death settlement

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - A Folly Beach bar is in the middle of million-dollar settlement with a widow after an alleged drunk driver the pub served hit her husband. He died from those injuries just weeks after the crash. According to a Petition for Settlement Approval filed in Charleston...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Officials investigate dead fish in creek that runs through Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials are investigating the death of fish in Black Creek, which runs through Darlington County, according to Greg Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. The DNR’s Freshwater Fisheries Section investigated a fish kill Saturday, Lucas said. There were deaths in fish across several species. An exact number […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Travelers faced with cancelations and delays Memorial Day Weekend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Travelers are packing their bags and heading home from Memorial Day Weekend trips, but according to some, not everything has gone as planned. According to the website FlightAware, 1,500+ flights were canceled and more than 12,000 were delayed on Memorial Day as of 5:38 pm. The website reported similar numbers […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crowds flock to local beaches on Memorial Day

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – People looking to enjoy the beautiful Lowcountry weather flocked to area beaches on Memorial Day. For beachgoers like Jaime Pickle, it meant a day of fun and sun on Folly Beach. “My kids are down at surf camp; we have friends in town visiting and taking it all in,” she […]
FOLLY BEACH, SC
Coastal Observer

Boutique hotel will fill 50-year gap on Front Street

By the time mariners start arriving for the Wooden Boat Show in 2023, Georgetown should be home to a new boutique hotel – The George. “This is not a project that’s just good for the investors and the developers, this is great for the city. We’re going to leave this place better than we found it,” said Christy Whitlock of Pawleys Island, a member of Winyah Hospitality, which is the general partner on the project. “It’s very rewarding all around.”
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man killed in motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Veto Williams, 47, of Columbia, died from injuries in the crash, McSpadden said. The crash happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of 71st Avenue North and Kings […]
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy