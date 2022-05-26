Bobby Brown Covers Cassius

Bobby Brown is Cassius’ latest cover star and the King of R&B is getting raw and real ahead of the premiere of his A&E’s docuseries Biography: Bobby Brown and reality series Bobby Brown: Every Little Step.

Source: @michaelerowephoto / CassiusLife.com

In the Cassius cover story, Brown is dubbed the “embodiment of the struggle and glory of the culture’s most game-changing era” while being revered as an entrepreneur, a husband, and a doting dad who tackled his addiction struggles.

Brown candidly confessed that he has intentions to “fully stay sober.”

“It’s been therapeutic to go through [my life], remember it, and process it to where I can live the rest of my life in a clean, healthy manner,” Brown tells Kierna Mayo for Cassius. “It is what it is. I’m glad I got it out.”

Source: @michaelerowephoto / CassiusLife.com

Bobby Brown Speaks On Mourning In Cassius Cover Story

Elsewhere in the interview, Brown also opens up about the shocking losses he’s faced in his life.

He of course publicly mourned the losses of ex-wife Whitney Houston and not one, but two of his children to drug overdoses (Bobbi Kristina in 2015 and Bobby Jr. in 2020), but Brown’s grieving actually started at an early age.

Source: @michaelerowephoto / CassiusLife.com

The singer shared that in his childhood he struggled with the loss of his grandmother, and then later with the loss of his childhood friend Jimmy. He credits music, which his grandma introduced him to, as being a coping mechanism.

“But it actually started when I lost my grandmother,” Brown tells Cassius. “I was about 10 or 11. She was like my best friend. She was my best friend. My grandmother was the one that introduced me to music, the one that realized I was special as far as music was concerned. So, it started with her. “Not wanting to let her go, I was finding comfort in music and performing in talent shows,” he adds. “That was something that helped me get through the loss of her. After that, that’s what I fall on whenever I suffer a loss. Music. I find comfort in it, you know?”

Source: @michaelerowephoto / CassiusLife.com

He also opened up about dealing with the pain of so much loss and shared what keeps him centered.

“It does feel unfair,” Brown who likened mourning to a “little piece of him drifting away,” admits. “But with prayer, and knowing that my God, he does things beyond what I can comprehend. He—she—wouldn’t just subject me to inner pain. I’m always gonna have that inner peace because of prayer.”

Brown is joined by his wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown in the interview and she praises him for being a provider. She also poses for some stunning shots with her husband taken by photographer Michael Rowe.

Source: @michaelerowephoto / CassiusLife.com

Source: @michaelerowephoto / CassiusLife.com

Beautiful!

For more of Bobby Brown’s Cassius cover click HERE.