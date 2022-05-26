ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bobby Brown Covers Cassius

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

Bobby Brown is Cassius’ latest cover star and the King of R&B is getting raw and real ahead of the premiere of his A&E’s docuseries Biography: Bobby Brown and reality series Bobby Brown: Every Little Step.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9PCf_0frJFKit00
Source: @michaelerowephoto / CassiusLife.com

In the Cassius cover story, Brown is dubbed the “embodiment of the struggle and glory of the culture’s most game-changing era” while being revered as an entrepreneur, a husband, and a doting dad who tackled his addiction struggles.

Brown candidly confessed that he has intentions to “fully stay sober.”

“It’s been therapeutic to go through [my life], remember it, and process it to where I can live the rest of my life in a clean, healthy manner,” Brown tells Kierna Mayo for Cassius. “It is what it is. I’m glad I got it out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qbzZv_0frJFKit00
Source: @michaelerowephoto / CassiusLife.com

Bobby Brown Speaks On Mourning In Cassius Cover Story

Elsewhere in the interview, Brown also opens up about the shocking losses he’s faced in his life.

He of course publicly mourned the losses of ex-wife Whitney Houston and not one, but two of his children to drug overdoses (Bobbi Kristina in 2015 and Bobby Jr. in 2020), but Brown’s grieving actually started at an early age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Lq5w_0frJFKit00
Source: @michaelerowephoto / CassiusLife.com

The singer shared that in his childhood he struggled with the loss of his grandmother, and then later with the loss of his childhood friend Jimmy. He credits music, which his grandma introduced him to, as being a coping mechanism.

“But it actually started when I lost my grandmother,” Brown tells Cassius. “I was about 10 or 11. She was like my best friend. She was my best friend. My grandmother was the one that introduced me to music, the one that realized I was special as far as music was concerned. So, it started with her.

“Not wanting to let her go, I was finding comfort in music and performing in talent shows,” he adds. “That was something that helped me get through the loss of her. After that, that’s what I fall on whenever I suffer a loss. Music. I find comfort in it, you know?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K3PWB_0frJFKit00
Source: @michaelerowephoto / CassiusLife.com

He also opened up about dealing with the pain of so much loss and shared what keeps him centered.

“It does feel unfair,” Brown who likened mourning to a “little piece of him drifting away,” admits. “But with prayer, and knowing that my God, he does things beyond what I can comprehend. He—she—wouldn’t just subject me to inner pain. I’m always gonna have that inner peace because of prayer.”

Brown is joined by his wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown in the interview and she praises him for being a provider. She also poses for some stunning shots with her husband taken by photographer Michael Rowe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUjLh_0frJFKit00
Source: @michaelerowephoto / CassiusLife.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8ChH_0frJFKit00
Source: @michaelerowephoto / CassiusLife.com

Beautiful!

For more of Bobby Brown’s Cassius cover click HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Ray Liotta dined at Dominican Republic steakhouse 2 days before his death

Ray Liotta and his fiancée enjoyed a meal at a luxury steakhouse in the Dominican Republic just two days before his sudden death. The “Goodfellas” star — who died Thursday in the Caribbean country at the age of 67 — had dinner with Jacy Nittolo at Naca’n Restaurant Tuesday night. “We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night,” the restaurant’s Instagram account posted after the sad news broke. “He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – 🖤 #RestinPeace.” Naca’n shared a photo of the couple at the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Brown
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Bobbi Kristina
Bossip

So Sad: Master P Announces Death Of His Daughter Tytyana Miller —‘With God, We Will Get Through This’

A New Orleans rap legend is announcing the tragic passing of his child. Master P took to social media this weekend to share that his daughter Tytyana Miller passed away. The rapper, who shared his daughter with ex Sonya C, confirmed the 29-year-old's death in an emotional statement. He didn't reveal a cause of death but made note of mental illness and substance abuse in his caption.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mourning#A E
Bossip

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Married In Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially man and wife. Following a “practice” ceremony in Las Vegas last month and a courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara last week, the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer got married in an outdoor ceremony in the village of Portofino in Italy on Sunday, May 22.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Time Influential People List 2022: Zendaya, Mary J. Blige & More Honored

TIME has revealed their annual #Time100 most influential people in the world list and this year’s coveted edition features some newcomers and previous honorees. Actress Zendaya, Apple CEO Tim Cook, recording artist Mary J. Blige, Prime Minister Mia Mottley, and actor Simu Liu, are among the notable figures celebrated for their contributions across film, technology, politics, and music.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bossip

Swirly Celeb Couples Who Proudly Celebrate Having AAPI Roots

In addition to being Mental Health month, May is Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and as such, it’s the perfect opportunity to highlight celebs and their AAPI backgrounds. Additionally, since we’re always here for a good love story, so it’s our pleasure to shine a light on these swirly celeb couples who celebrate their AAPI roots.
RELATIONSHIPS
Bossip

Dave Chappelle’s Hollywood Bowl Attacker Says He Was ‘Triggered’ By LGBT Jokes

Isaiah Lee opens up about why he attacked Dave Chapelle at the Hollywood Bowl and says his LGBT jokes were triggering. Earlier this month, comedian Dave Chappelle was performing at the Hollywood Bowl when he was hit with a WWE move by Isaiah Lee. The aftermath of the ordeal left Lee badly beaten, viral online, and in jail. Chappelle went on to finish his show and release statements alongside Netflix to vaguely address the altercation, but Lee’s side of the story has been the only thing that’s missing in the aftermath.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bossip

N.O.R.E Calls Out Rappers For Not Doing Interviews With Hip-Hop Media

N.O.R.E Calls Out Rappers For Not Doing Interviews With Hip-Hop Media. N.O.R.E has been killing it with the Drank Champs podcast on REVOLT becoming one of the premier hip-hop podcasts. Just recently he has had guests such as Kanye West, Pusha T, A$AP Rocky, and Snoop Dogg just to name a few. The format of the show is having an intimate conversation over drinks with a peer which is always sure to deliver iconic hip-hop stories.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy