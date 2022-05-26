ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia to receive part of $19 million settlement with Ford

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia will be awarded a portion of the $19.2 million multistate settlement with Ford Motor Company regarding claims that Ford falsely advertised the payload capacity of model years 2011-2014 Super Duty pickup trucks. West Virginia will receive $231,562.73 from the settlement, according...

Comments / 4

Tom Booth
4d ago

With all the lawsuits WV is winning ... we should have piles and piles of money in the bank. Let's watch and see how many strange ways they'll come up with to get rid of it all.

