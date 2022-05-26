ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Downtown GR shooting victim ID'd by police

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department has confirmed that 24-year-old Naquie Malik Mitz was the...

Fox17

Two injured after Campau Park fight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a dispute broke out in Campau Park this afternoon, Grand Rapids Police were called to the scene and two adult males were taken to the hospital. One suffered non-life threatening injuries, say police, but the other sustained injuries that were life-threatening. Police also confirmed...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

1 Person Shot, 1 In Custody In Kalamazoo McDonald’s Shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — One person was shot and one person was in custody following a shooting Thursday night at a McDonald’s in Kalamazoo, police said. Initial reports of an active shooter were incorrect, said Lt. Lakisha McMillan of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. McMillan confirmed one person was shot and one person was in custody, but could not immediately provide any details of the shooting or the two persons who were involved. The department planned to issue a news release on the incident later Thursday, McMillan said. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
95.3 MNC

If you know this person, contact Elkhart Police

Detectives are requesting assistance from the public in identifying the male subject in the photos displayed with this story. He is wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at Kay Jewelers at 335 County Road 6 East on May 12. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can...
ELKHART, IN
WWMTCw

Several dogs and horses shot in Cass County

UNION, Mich. — Dogs and horses shot to death has sparked an animal cruelty investigation in Cass County. One or more individuals shot several horses and dogs, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Several separate incidents have happened over a 5-6 week time frame, according to deputies. The...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Fatal accident occurs at intersection of Drew and Old State Road

A 45-year-old male motorcyclist from Big Rapids died at the scene of a fatal accident at the intersection of Drew and Old State Road. The accident occurred on Friday, May 27 around 11 a.m. Authorities at the scene learned that the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Drew Road when a...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Crime Stoppers: Police asking for help in homicide case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help solving a 2012 cold case murder and finding two people who are wanted with felony warrants. CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department is investigating the homicide of Lavoris Tinisha Watkins. On December 22, 2012, police responded to a burglary complaint at the […]
whtc.com

Second Stabbing Incident in Three Days Reported on North Side

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 25, 2022) – There has been a second stabbing incident in the same general vicinity on Holland’s North Side in a three-day period. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies, Holland Public Safety police officers and AMR ambulance staffers were dispatched to a residence on Westwood Lane, in the vicinity of 136th Avenue and Quincy Street on Holland’s North Side, around 5:30 PM on Tuesday. That was where a verbal argument between a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Holland, turned violent, with the older man stabbing the younger victim several times in the abdomen.
MLive

Police identify man killed during apparent robbery at ATM in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, MI – Police identified Joseph Wilder, 50, of Kentwood, as the victim of fatal shooting during a suspected robbery at a bank’s ATM in Byron Township. Police found the victim deceased in his pickup truck. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the Huntington National Bank...

