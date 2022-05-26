Downtown GR shooting victim ID'd by police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a dispute broke out in Campau Park this afternoon, Grand Rapids Police were called to the scene and two adult males were taken to the hospital. One suffered non-life threatening injuries, say police, but the other sustained injuries that were life-threatening. Police also confirmed...
Detectives are requesting assistance from the public in identifying the male subject in the photos displayed with this story. He is wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at Kay Jewelers at 335 County Road 6 East on May 12. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids gang member has been sentenced to almost ten years behind bars. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says 30-year-old Steven Chavez Phillips-Hall was sentenced to spend 115 months in prison Thursday for felony firearms possession and for taking part in gang-related shootings last summer.
UNION, Mich. — Dogs and horses shot to death has sparked an animal cruelty investigation in Cass County. One or more individuals shot several horses and dogs, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Several separate incidents have happened over a 5-6 week time frame, according to deputies. The...
A 45-year-old male motorcyclist from Big Rapids died at the scene of a fatal accident at the intersection of Drew and Old State Road. The accident occurred on Friday, May 27 around 11 a.m. Authorities at the scene learned that the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Drew Road when a...
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help solving a 2012 cold case murder and finding two people who are wanted with felony warrants. CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department is investigating the homicide of Lavoris Tinisha Watkins. On December 22, 2012, police responded to a burglary complaint at the […]
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 25, 2022) – There has been a second stabbing incident in the same general vicinity on Holland’s North Side in a three-day period. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies, Holland Public Safety police officers and AMR ambulance staffers were dispatched to a residence on Westwood Lane, in the vicinity of 136th Avenue and Quincy Street on Holland’s North Side, around 5:30 PM on Tuesday. That was where a verbal argument between a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Holland, turned violent, with the older man stabbing the younger victim several times in the abdomen.
A motorcyclist was killed and a driver was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol causing death after a crash in Isabella County, according to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the 45-year-old motorcyclist from Big Rapids was traveling east on Drew Road when a GMC pickup...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI – A Hillsdale County man has been charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Somerset Township. Kirk Culik, of Hillsdale County, faces charges of homicide open murder and felony firearms stemming from the death of the boy on May 21. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police identified Joseph Wilder, 50, of Kentwood, as the victim of fatal shooting during a suspected robbery at a bank’s ATM in Byron Township. Police found the victim deceased in his pickup truck. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the Huntington National Bank...
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. -- Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School was placed on lockdown Friday after a man with two rifles was located on school property, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The man told deputies he was hunting and had a hunting license. Around 10:45 a.m., deputies responded to the...
KALAMAZOO, MI – Tonya Woody was a happy person who cared for everyone. Woody would want people celebrating her life, not mourning her and being sad, son Daniel Tedford said. “She’s a very, very happy person,” Tedford, 25, said. “There for a lot of people, gave you the clothes off her back if you didn’t have any.”
