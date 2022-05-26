ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

Marshall County teacher surprised on the last day of school with a check

By Stephanie Grindley
 4 days ago

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was the last day of school at Cameron Elementary but not before another Golden Apple winner could be completely shocked on camera!

“Fourth grade is really rough. And, she was kind of losing that spark for reading. Mrs. Crawford has read them nine novels throughout the school year this year. And, those books have carried on over into our house.”

Alicia Cumpston, Mom and nominator

Parents of fourth grader Jolene Cumpston and now Golden Apple nominators, Jordan and Alicia, noticed their daughter went from never picking up a book, to now leaving fourth grade with a favorite book: A Fish in a Tree.

“It’s about a little girl who struggles with reading and stuff. And Mr. Daniels helps her a lot.”

Jolene Cumpston, fourth grader at Cameron Elementary

Jolene’s Mr. Daniels is Mrs. Crawford.

“She’s one of the best teachers I’ve had,” said Jolene. “Like, on the first day when we did silent reading, she read a book with us.”

On the last day of school, this Golden Apple winner did not plan to be on the news but was instead planning to play wiffleball.

“It’s very, very humbling. I don’t do anything to get recognition.

When they (the kids) walk into my classroom, some of them are very hesitant readers. And that’s my goal. I feel like it’s my last chance to catch them before I lose them.”

Janice Crawford, Golden Apple Winne r

It’s Mrs. Crawford’s 9 th year at Cameron. She calls this school her home and the children, her babies.

“She does make a huge difference in a lot of kids’ lives in fourth grade. Because she is so dedicated to trying to find what gives them their spark for learning.”

Wendy Clutter, Principal of Cameron Elementary

Mrs. Crawford wishes she had a video camera on her students from the start to finish of the school year. Their success at reading brings tears to her eyes.

But with the camera on her now, we have to know what she’s going to do with the money.

“Buy more books,” exclaimed Mrs. Crawford.

