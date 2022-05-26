ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Police identify man shot, killed near downtown Grand Rapids

 4 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police identified Naquie Malik Mitz, 24, as the victim of a shooting earlier this week. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m....

Grand Rapids, MI
