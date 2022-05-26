Police identify man shot, killed near downtown Grand Rapids

A Battle Creek Police officer was wounded after a suspect attempted to take his weapon. It all began when officers were called to the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Capital Avenue NE, at around 4 PM, Thursday afternoon of May 26th. A 49-year-old Battle Creek man was dancing in traffic and attempting to be hit by passing vehicles. The officers determined he was having a mental health crisis and tried to assure him that they were there to help him. They attempted to take him into protective custody and a struggle ensued, with the man grabbing an officer's handgun and firing it. The gun fired through the holster, with the shot grazing the officer's leg.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO