ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Dog and pig duo named Timon and Pumba get adopted together

By Emily Van de Riet
WECT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW RIVER, Ariz. (Gray News) – An unlikely duo has found a forever home at an animal sanctuary in Arizona. A Chihuahua and a pig aptly named Timon and Pumba found their way from the Arizona Humane...

www.wect.com

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

RETOOLNC grant funds available for eligible North Carolina businesses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Administration’s Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) reopens applications for grant funds June 1 for eligible businesses impacted by COVID-19. The third round of funding provides grants of up to $25,000 for eligible certified small, underutilized or disadvantaged businesses. “We...
INCOME TAX
WECT

First Alert Forecast: unseasonably warm and dry Memorial Day weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! High pressure has made its way over the Cape Fear, bringing mostly clear skies for the remainder of your holiday weekend! Heading into Memorial Day, unseasonable heat sticks around with temperatures peaking in the upper 80s and near 90 in some local spots. A slight shower chance remains in place; however, mostly clear skies will grace southeastern North Carolina. With that being said, your beach and pool plans are a go but don’t forget your sunscreen as UV index values remain very high through Memorial Day.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy