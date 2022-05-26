Dog and pig duo named Timon and Pumba get adopted together

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! High pressure has made its way over the Cape Fear, bringing mostly clear skies for the remainder of your holiday weekend! Heading into Memorial Day, unseasonable heat sticks around with temperatures peaking in the upper 80s and near 90 in some local spots. A slight shower chance remains in place; however, mostly clear skies will grace southeastern North Carolina. With that being said, your beach and pool plans are a go but don’t forget your sunscreen as UV index values remain very high through Memorial Day.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO