ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schodack, NY

Schodack man pleads guilty to drug and firearm charges

By Bridget Whelan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RFjYt_0frJBv5G00

SCHODACK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Justin Micheli, 34 of Schodack, has pleaded guilty to drug and firearm charges. United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Frank A. Tarentino III made the announcement.

As part of his guilty plea, police say Micheli admitted that on March 16, 2021, he possessed crack, marijuana, and assorted pills with the intent to distribute them. Police say he also possessed a loaded semi-automatic pistol made from component parts without a serial number, also known as a “ghost gun,” to protect his drugs and drug proceeds.

Micheli also admitted to posting videos of his firearm on social media in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities police say. Micheli pled guilty to possessing ammunition as a convicted felon and to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance on May 9.

Marijuana regulators look to end TikTok ban on ads

Sentencing is scheduled for October 14, before United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino in Albany, at which time Micheli faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $5 million, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least four years and up to life. This case was investigated by the DEA and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alexander Wentworth-Ping. The case was prosecuted to indictment by Assistant United States Attorney Ashlyn Miranda.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Albany man charged in Ulster Sheriff’s, Saugerties Police cases

TOWN OF ULSTER – A 40-year-old Albany man was arrested on Saturday, May 28 on a charge of obstructing governmental administration. On that date Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting Town of Saugerties Police with an investigation into a stolen vehicle that occurred earlier in the day. At...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

DOJ launches review of police response to Texas school shooting

(The Hill) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Sunday announced it would review the law enforcement response to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. Officials spent days following the tragedy giving conflicting accounts of how local police and federal authorities handled the situation. A Justice Department spokesman said in...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Schodack, NY
Q106.5

Maine Police Seize Fentanyl, Coke, and Meth in 3 Drug Busts

It was a busy week for Maine law enforcement, with drug busts in three communities that netted seizures of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, and Xanax. On Wednesday, May 18, Deputy Seth Rolfe was on patrol in Bradford when he noticed a vehicle sitting on the side of the road that appeared to be broken down. He stopped to talk with the occupants and see if he could offer any assistance. During that conversation, Deputy Rolfe identified one of the people as Jennifer Kane, 37, of Corinth who was out on bail with several conditions. When he noticed some suspicious items in plain view, Rolfe conducted a search of the vehicle. As a result of that search, he seized cocaine and fentanyl.
NEWS10 ABC

DUI arrest of Pelosi’s husband came after California crash

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — The weekend arrest of Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Porsche he was driving was hit by another vehicle in Northern California’s wine country, authorities said. Paul Pelosi,...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
fallriverreporter.com

Several Massachusetts police departments warning public, particularly women, of scam with possible serious consequences

Several Massachusetts Police Departments are warning the public, especially women, of a scam that could result in serious consequences. Over the past week, there have been reports of an individual seeking to disable cars being operated by young females. In these situations, the individual may let air from a tire or add a gas tank contaminant, then approach the female to offer help in the form of a battery pack, air compressor or a ride.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Dea#Convicted Felon#Sentencing#Tiktok#Nexstar Media Inc
KHON2

Nine suspects arrested in warrant sweep in Puna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department reported a total of nine suspects were arrested after an interagency warrant sweep on Wednesday. During the warrant sweep in Puna, officers recovered a motor vehicle with drug paraphernalia and arrested a 51-year-old male for third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. Four men and five women were arrested […]
HONOLULU, HI
fox5ny.com

NY arrests 41 connected to $3.5M retail theft ring

New York law enforcement officials, including the Office of the Attorney General and the Mayor, announced Thursday that 41 people have been arrested as part of a takedown of a massive retail theft operation. According to officials, the shoplifters stole around $3.5M in goods from stores like Bloomingdale's, Macy's, Duane...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Fire at Brunswick Walmart under investigation

BRUNSWICK - A late night fire at a Rensselaer County Walmart is under investigation. Several crews responded to the Walmart on Hoosick Street in Brunswick around 11 p.m. Thursday evening. Fire officials say it started in the pet section. The Brunswick fire chief says police arrived first and put out...
BRUNSWICK, NY
WNYT

Saratoga County man sentenced in hit-and-run that paralyzed man

A Saratoga County man will spend three to nine years behind after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular assault. Last September, Michael Brownell was intoxicated when he was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the town of Northumberland. He drove through a stop sign, crossed the center line and hit a...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

This week in New York history: May 29-June 4

This week in New York history features the first cross-country flight from Albany to Manhattan, Babe Ruth retiring, and Andy Warhol getting shot in his New York City studio. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy