State Police Release Drivers Involved in Serious Wayne County Crash

By Lucas Day
 4 days ago
State Police have identified the drivers involved in the Monday morning accident at Macedon Center and Walworth Roads in Macedon. 39-year-old Jamie...

Related
FL Radio Group

Fatal Dirt Bike Accident in Wayne County Under Investigation

A dirt-bike accident in Wayne County early Sunday morning has claimed the life of a 22-year-old man. State Police responded to a Wolcott Street residence in Red Creek after an unresponsive man was found lying in the driveway. An investigation determined Bret Gascoigne, Junior, was driving an unregistered Yamaha dirtbike on State Route 104A when he lost control of it and left the roadway, striking a parked car in the driveway of the Wolcott Street home. Police say Gascoigne was thrown from the bike and died on impact as he was not wearing a helmet.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

ATV rider crashes into police car while performing "wheelie"

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department said an ATV crashed into a police car when the rider was performing a "wheelie" on Sunday night. No one was injured during the crash on North Clinton near Upper Falls at 10:20 p.m. RPD said the 22-year-old rider ran from the scene after the crash and jumped on another ATV. After a chase with the second ATV, officers apprehended the man and issued a ticket.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Second woman dies after Wayne County crash

Lyons, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says a second woman has died following a crash that happened May 20. According to deputies, a vehicle operated by Nancy Delork, 84 was travelling westbound on Route 31 in Lyons when her vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck an eastbound vehicle head on.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Man killed in Wayne County dirt bike crash

Red Creek, N.Y. — New York State Police say a man is dead after a dirt bike crash in Wayne County early Sunday morning. Troopers responded to Wolcott Street in Red Creek for a report of an unresponsive motorcyclist. The investigation found Bret Gascoigne, 22, was northbound on an...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

NYSP: Man dies in fatal motorcycle crash in Livingston County

York, N.Y. — NYSP are investigating after a man died in a fatal motorcycle crash in York early Saturday morning. State police responded to a motor vehicle accident near Telephone Road and Federal Road. They found Torin Gleeson, 29, who was fatally injured, after he failed to adhere to a stop sign and drove into the rear portion of a tractor trailer. Gleeson died from his injuries at the scene. The operator of the tractor trailer was not injured.
YORK, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot and killed Sunday killed man while working as security guard in 2019

Rochester, N.Y. — The man killed Sunday has been identified as the security guard involved in a homicide at a Rochester apartment complex in 2019. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of Hudson Avenue and Ernst Street. Around the same time, police received a report of a crash in the same area.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Two dead after Elmira fatal house fire: EFD

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have died in a fire in the City of Elmira that broke out late Sunday night and is still under investigation, according to the Elmira Fire Department. Reports of the fire first came into 18 News around 12:00 a.m. on May 30, 2022. According to the Elmira Fire Department, […]
ELMIRA, NY
13 WHAM

MCSO investigating one-car crash in Gates

Gates, N.Y. — Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a one-car crash in Gates Saturday afternoon. The westbound off ramp from Route 531 and the offramp to Elmgrove Road is currently closed for investigation. The driver has minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for further care. MCSO...
GATES, NY
FL Radio Group

Active Shooter Threat Locks Down Southern Tier Mall

A Southern Tier shopping center was put into lock down Saturday evening for the report of an active shooter. State Police say they responded to the Arnot Mall in Horseheads around 4:15p but determined there were no shots fired or any victims. The mall remained under lock down while State Police, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department, and the Horseheads Police Department cleared the mall.
HORSEHEADS, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Cattaraugus Man Charged After Disturbance in Brant Town Court

A disturbance Wednesday evening in Brant Town Court resulted in the arrest of a Cattaraugus man. State Police say 28-year-old Joseph Delio refused to wear a mask, refused to leave, and continued to use vulgarity and act belligerent despite several instructions from troopers and court personnel to stop. The judge ordered Delio to leave the premises, and he was arrested after refusing to do so. Delio allegedly physically resisted arrest, but was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Delio was charged with 2nd-degree obstruction, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. He was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in Brant Town Court at a later date.
CATTARAUGUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Arrested for Too Many Wildlife Feeders

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Sodus Point Man following an investigation into an animal complaint in the Village of Sodus Point. Deputies arrested 71-year-old Donald Antal of Third Street in the Village of Sodus Point for Unlawfully Feeding Wildlife. The charges stem from numerous animal complaints where neighbors allege that Antal had in excess of twenty-two feeders on his property to feed wildlife in violation of the Village of Sodus Point local ordinance 57-6B(1).
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning Woman Dies in Motorcycle Crash

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning woman is dead after the motorcycle she was riding crashed into an SUV. New York State Police identified the woman as 59 year old Lorie Woodruff, who was the operator of the motorcycle. According to police, she was traveling eastbound on River Road in South Corning on May 26th when she failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway.
