State Police Release Drivers Involved in Serious Wayne County Crash
State Police have identified the drivers involved in the Monday morning accident at Macedon Center and Walworth Roads in Macedon. 39-year-old Jamie...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
State Police have identified the drivers involved in the Monday morning accident at Macedon Center and Walworth Roads in Macedon. 39-year-old Jamie...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 3