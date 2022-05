Aaron Donald has doubled down on his retriement talk, claiming he may ultimately retire if the Los Angeles Rams don’t give him a new deal this offseason. Rumors of Aaron Donald‘s potential retirement have been floating around all offseason long. And while he initially claimed he wanted to “run it back” at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade a few months ago, Donald doubled down on his retirement talk on a recent episode of the “I Am Athlete” podcast, saying he would be “at peace” with retiring if he didn’t get a new deal from the Rams this offseason.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO