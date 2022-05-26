ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staffing shortages lead Indy Parks to start summer with half of pools closed

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer pool season is almost here, but staffing shortages are causing fewer locations to open for the start of the season.

On Thursday, Indy Parks announced its summer pool season. During the announcement, the department announced that only 8 of its 17 pools would be open starting June 4. Another pool is undergoing maintenance and could open after July 4.

“Out of the remaining nine pools, we will continue to evaluate staffing levels and ways to get them up and running this summer,” said Phyllis Boyd, director of Indy Parks “I am so grateful to our entire team for their efforts to train new and returning staff and their commitment to get our parks ready for an enjoyable pool season.”

The pools that will be open at the start of the season include:

  • Bethel Park
  • Ellenberger Park
  • Frederick Douglass Park
  • Garfield Park
  • Indy Island Aquatic Center
  • Perry Park
  • Thatcher Park
  • Willard Park

The pools will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am until 2 pm and 3 pm until 6 pm. Gustafson Park pool is undergoing maintenance and could open after July 4 th . And, Krannert Park’s pool and family center will be remodeled, resulting in the pool being closed during the summer months.

The remainder of the pools will stay closed at the start of the season due to staffing shortages. With 377 available summer positions, Indy Parks has hired 192 people. This number represents lifeguards, cashiers, pool managers, day camp counselors, food program coordinators, and more. 81 people have been hired for 224 lifeguard positions.

“To alleviate the strain of staff shortages, some parks are able to share staff while offering an adequate number of breaks and days off within the pool schedules,” said Jordan Elder, senior manager of aquatics. “We are still reviewing applications, interacting with youth and adults during job fairs, and doing whatever it takes to fill remaining positions with qualified staff.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett also announced Thursday that the city plans to waive pool admission fees throughout the summer. Residents will be able to access free pool passes at any Indy Parks Family Center or pool location, or at the Customer Service Center at Riverside Regional Park starting at the beginning of June. To get the pass, visitors must be residents of Marion County, and adults must show poof of residency. Passes will be valid throughout the summer.

Proof of residency may include, but is not necessarily limited to:

  • Utility bill
  • Rent or mortgage statement
  • School enrollment info
  • State-issued ID (driver’s license)

“We’re proud to offer free pool access to Marion County residents so that more people than ever before can participate in this fun summer activity,” said Mayor Hogsett. “Pools offer a whole host of benefits to parents. They represent a great place for safe, supervised play; they are a perfect summer alternative to screen time, and they promote healthy activity while socializing with friends.”

The parks department continues to hire lifeguards, pool managers, head lifeguards, food program coordinators, and more summer positions. To apply, visit Indy Parks Summer Jobs .

