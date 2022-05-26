ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazelwood, MO

Man facing charges for resisting arrest during traffic stop

By Kevin S. Held
 4 days ago

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A St. Louis County man is facing charges for resisting arrest during a traffic stop last month and could face additional charges for drug possession.

According to a probable cause statement filed by the Hazelwood Police Department, the incident occurred on April 9 at N. Lindbergh Boulevard and Chapel Ridge Drive.

An officer pulled Randy Barnes over for speeding. While speaking with Barnes, the officer claimed to have smelled marijuana and alcohol in the vehicle. Barnes allegedly admitted to recently smoking and drinking.

When the officer conducted a records check, he discovered Barnes had an outstanding traffic warrant in Florissant. The officer attempted to take Barnes into custody but Barnes refused to comply.

The officer claims Barnes pushed him to the ground and took off running across Lindbergh. The officer used his department-issued Taser and brought Barnes to the ground.

Barnes continued to resist arrest even after another officer arrived at the scene. The other officer used their Taser and Barnes was finally able to be handcuffed and taken into custody.

The original arresting officer discovered his body cam had fallen off his uniform during the fracas and was supposedly damaged beyond repair. The probable cause statement says the Panasonic Body-Worn Camera costs approximately $1,040.

Police searched Barnes’ vehicle and found several baggies containing what was believed to be marijuana, heroin, and cocaine. Those bags were seized and sent to a police lab for testing.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Barnes with third-degree assault – special victim, fourth-degree assault – special victim, first-degree property damage, and resisting or interfering with arrest.

Barnes has prior convictions for drug possession, third-degree assault, and weapons charges.

