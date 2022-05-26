Macon files lawsuit against fourth motel, claiming nuisance due to crime, 911 calls

Macon-Bibb County has filed a nuisance lawsuit against a local motel, its fourth such lawsuit in recent months.

The county filed the lawsuit in superior court against The Macon Inn (1044 Riverside Drive) Wednesday, alleging the motel is a public nuisance due to the level of criminal activity and emergency calls emanating from the location.

The county has also filed lawsuits against Bridgeview Inn and Suites (6000 Harrison Road), Red Carpet Inn (2690 Riverside Drive) and America’s Best Value Inn and Suites (4951 Romeiser Drive).

“Our community has said loud and clear that public safety is its top priority,” Macon Mayor Lester Miller said in a release. “We have made it clear we will not tolerate businesses allowing criminal activity to occur.”

From March 2016 to February, local agencies have received more than 450 calls to the Macon Inn, according to the county, including calls related to drug crimes, aggravated assaults, robbery and rape.

A local ambulance service showed that from late December 2017 to early May of this year there have been 375 calls for suspected overdose, for an average of more that seven calls per month.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has increased regular patrols in the area, the county said.

The county is asking for the property to be declared a public nuisance, the superior court to prohibit the motel owners and management from continuing to allow said nuisance and for the court to award the county “requested equitable and declaratory relief.”