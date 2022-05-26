ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
108,000 pounds of baby formula shipment arrives in Allentown, Pa.

An emergency shipment of baby formula has arrived at a Nestle distribution center in the Lehigh Valley.

FedEx trucks filled with some of the 108,000 pounds of formula were unloaded at the facility near Allentown Thursday morning.

Authorities say the Gerber Good Start Formula will now be shipped to hospitals, retailers and infant nutrition programs nationwide.

The FDA blames the shortage on a COVID-19 outbreak at the country's largest baby formula plant in Michigan.

It also says a whistleblower complaint citing health violations didn't reach FDA leadership in time because it was lost in the mail.

