Macon Bacon have home opener Friday against Florence. Here’s how they’re making history

Related
Jenascia Lester Signs With Southeastern Community College
Four fantastic events happening in Macon this Memorial Day weekend. Here’s more
What teams from South Carolina might make the NCAA baseball tournament?
Nick Cannon honors 102-year-old grandma
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Georgians enjoy live soul music during Soul Jam Festival
Trovon Baugh, talented Georgia prospect, commits to South Carolina
Freshman Sophie Belle Haselden Wins Miss Latta Viking 2022
Sapakoff: Dawn Staley talks Dabo Swinney, and Dabo's thoughts on Dawn
IN THIS ARTICLE
'It's a great time': Atlantic Beach Bikefest back after 2-year hiatus
Beaver Nuggets and mimosas: Friends stop at Florence Buc-ee’s to celebrate birthdays
South Carolina high school football player Joshua McPherson was shot and killed in a senseless crime
Something to Cheer About
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voting now open in Macon Telegraph’s 2022 Best of Middle Georgia contest
Earthquake Strikes 20 Miles North of Charlotte
Wilson High School football player dies in ‘senseless crime’, coach says
Columbia seafood restaurant closing
Chicago Fried Chicken Chain to Open in Charlotte's University City
The Casanova Killer: How Paul John Knowles once terrorized Middle Georgia in the 70s
The Telegraph
The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.https://www.macon.com/
Comments / 0