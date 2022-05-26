ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four fantastic events happening in Macon this Memorial Day weekend. Here’s more

By Chelsea Madden
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

Macon will be full of music, fun and entertainment this Memorial Day weekend.

Here are all the details:

Bonnie Blue, live at The Society Garden

Friday, May 27 at 8:15 p.m.

Bonnie Blue is a southern rock jam band from Jacksonville, Florida. The band plays soulful originals and covers; fans of The Allman Brothers Band and Grateful Dead will love Bonnie Blue.

Free Lance Ruckus, live at The Society Garden

Saturday, May 28 at 8 p.m.

Free Lance Ruckus is a southern alternative band that features a unique sound full of a solid rhythm section, lead guitar and vocal harmonies. The band is a Georgia favorite, and have played in other Macon bars, Milledgeville and Gray.

7th Annual Memorial Day Float

Amerson River Park

Saturday, May 28 at 9 a.m.

Join in on the floating fun this Saturday as the biggest group float of the year takes place. Bring your floaties, your family and your friends and meet on the sandbar at 9 a.m.

Anne of Green Gables at the Macon Little Theater

Performances are from now until May 29 at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Based on the children’s classic novel that features Anne, a young girl who is adopted by a family expecting a boy and in turn, wins the hearts of the family and everyone in town.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office any Tuesday or Thursday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., or online .

Know of any other events happening this weekend? Comment with what you’ll be doing below.

Comments / 1

