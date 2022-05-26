Jimmy Kimmel Addresses Elementary School Shooting In Uvalde, Texas

The family of the Texas school shooter has sought help to pay the medical bills of his grandmother, who was the gunman’s first victim on 24 May.Celia “Sally” Gonzales, 66, was shot “in the face and left to die alone in her home by her very own grandson” Salvador Ramos, who then went on to kill 19 children and two teachers at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.Ramos’s aunt Natalie Salazar has set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe to raise $30,000 (£23,770) to pay for the expenses of her mother who has already undergone four major surgeries and is...

