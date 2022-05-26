ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oildale, CA

Woman allegedly killed by roommate identified

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iOfvR_0frJ7QWI00

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities say was killed by her roommate in Oildale has been identified.

Lupe Melendrez, 22, was found dead May 20 with “traumatic injuries” at her home in the 3600 block of Pine Meadow Drive, according to coroner’s officials. Cause and manner of death are pending.

Her mother, Linda Flores, told 17 News she was a hard worker with goals and aspirations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042BxZ_0frJ7QWI00
Cody Joyave, file image.

Cody Joyave, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in her death. He is held without bail and due back in court Tuesday.

Comments / 9

Guest
4d ago

R.I.P. Lupe prayers for Peace and strength to all love ones 🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️ Also prayers that Justice will be served & he will forever be in Prison 🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️

Reply
8
Jim Gossett
3d ago

He will go off to bubba's cell in prison and have his rear end rotor rootered out several times a month.

Reply(1)
3
KGET

Man charged with murder in roommate’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of killing his roommate was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday and ordered held without bail. Cody Joyave, 23, had his formal arraignment postponed one week to allow the Public Defender’s office to perform a conflicts check. Joyave wore paper clothing during the hearing, an indication he’s on suicide […]
OILDALE, CA
