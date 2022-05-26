Really Reel Ginger opens in Reading Terminal Market with ginger-infused health, wellness products

You may know Really Real Ginger and their fresh ginger juices from the Flower Show, where they're usually a vendor and they'll be there again this year.

Owners Iliyaas and Hadia Muhammad just opened up a new shop at Reading Terminal Market making ginger-infused products, rooted in generations of recipes and ingredients from West Africa.

Iliyaas says, "It's a health and wellness full-ginger experience, which you benefit from the functionality of the ginger root which is anti-inflammatory, nausea, bacterial and fungal."

The couple has also created a whole line of ginger skin-care products.

They say the Ginger Oil can help with headaches. The Ginger Shea Butter Mix contains mango butter, papaya and carrot.

Inside every shampoo and conditioner, there's real pieces of ginger.

Hadia says the African Black Soaps have medicinal purposes. There's also ginger-infused bath salts and scrubs.

It's a product line expansion that comes after 11 years of selling just juices, made with fresh ginger.

Recipes Hadia learned growing up in West Africa. There's a Ginger Crumble that Hadia has been making since she was a little girl.

They also carry snacks and candies rare in Philadelphia.

Really Reel Ginger goodies are available for online deliveries, and you can find their products at a variety of retail locations across Philly.

Reading Terminal Market

51 North 12th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107