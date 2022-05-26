ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Two Thieves Tried to Steal a Basquiat in Chelsea

By Helen Holmes
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, the New York City Police Department announced that on May 14, a young white man and white woman with European accents entered...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Beloved semi-feral cat snatched in West Hollywood

A cat's owner is asking for help finding her after the beloved feline was stolen from her front porch. According to the owner, the cat, named Miss Kitty, was taken from her North Vista porch on May 22. The owner said that the thief walked up the driveway and onto the porch before taking the beloved cat from her bed where she was sleeping. Miss Kitty was a semi-feral cat but has been a staple of the neighborhood after she was caught, fixed and released about 14 years ago. The owner said that the feline is old, arthritic and deaf. The owner said Miss Kitty needs daily medication. 
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Daily Beast

Historic Tabernacle Worth $2 Million Stolen From Brooklyn Church

A thief stole an historic tabernacle worth $2 million from a Catholic church in Park Slope, Brooklyn, over the weekend, local police reported. The 18-karat gold, jewel-encrusted tabernacle is more than 100 years old and, according to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, dates back to the 1890s when the St. Augustine Church was constructed. According to police, a metal casing on the altar housing the tabernacle was “forcefully cut open” and a statue of an angel was decapitated during the crime. In photos posted by the church and the diocese, debris and eucharist wafers can be seen littering the ground in front of the altar. The church’s pastor discovered the crime on Saturday, but police speculate that the robbery occurred on Friday around 6:30 pm. “This holy sacramental receptacle is irreplaceable due to its historical and artistic value,” the diocese said.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy