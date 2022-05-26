ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Overland Park police: Driver purposely hit, killed ducks

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police hope the public will help them find the driver of a car who intentionally hit several ducks crossing a road.

Officers said it happened Saturday, May 21, around 12:15 p.m. at 135th Street and Pflumm.

Overland Park police said the driver stopped but apparently became impatient. That’s when officers said the driver ran over a duck and her several ducklings. The driver then left the area.

A witnesses said the driver of a white 4-door sedan stopped, then shook his head and floored the car, hitting and killing the ducks.

Police believe the driver lives in the area and may have mentioned the ducks to someone.

If you know who the driver is, or recognize the car, call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

Comments / 8

susan alba
4d ago

Gosh, if he took the time to get out and shake his head, why couldn't he of just urged them across the road more quickly? Really 3 min was too much to spare? I almost feel sorry for someone so miserable in life that killing a duck family meant nothing. Sad sad bitter man

C'mone Jones
4d ago

smh why would do that?!? 😡😡😡 What a evil, demonic heart you have!!! I hope they find something to charge you with!!!

FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

