ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-26 15:09:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 20:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-30 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Strongest winds near Gaviota and Refugio. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the strong winds include Highways 101 and 154 through Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Absaroka Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow will continue. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet. Local accumulations around 24 inches possible over mainly the south half of the Absaroka Range. Northeast wind gusting 25 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Backcountry travel will become very difficult and potentially dangerous because of the snow and wind. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely to fall through early Monday evening.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast north of Coos Bay, including the North Spit, Lakeside, Reedsport, Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and portions of Highway 101. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This event is very unusual for this time of year. With increased recreational activity along the coast due to the holiday weekend and trees being fully leafed, there is an increased risk for damage, downed trees, and power outages. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, East Marshall, East Polk, Norman, Pennington, Red Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; East Marshall; East Polk; Norman; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; Wilkin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Norman, Clay, Roseau, East Marshall, Pennington, Red Lake, East Polk and Wilkin Counties. In North Dakota, Sargent and Richland Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Northwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Northwestern Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 443 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located 7 miles southwest of Murdock, or 17 miles northeast of Montevideo, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Brooten and Sauk Centre. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 23:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...North to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...Through 8 PM MDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Aitkin, Itasca, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Aitkin; Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota Northwestern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota Southwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hill City, or 19 miles south of Grand Rapids, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Jacobson around 650 PM CDT. Swan River and Warba around 655 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baraga, Iron, Marquette, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baraga; Iron; Marquette; Southern Houghton WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Baraga, Marquette, Iron and Southern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Alaska#Red Flag Warning#National Weather Service#Central Interior
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Jefferson; Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida Northeastern Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 417 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Monticello, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Lamont, Aucilla, Baum, Capps, Lois, Nash, Miccosukee, Iamonia, Thomas City, Drifton, Moccasin Gap, Casa Blanco, Jarrott, Waukeenah, Montivilla and Wacissa. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beltrami; Clearwater; Lake of the Woods; Mahnomen; Marshall; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Marshall County in northwestern Minnesota Northeastern Red Lake County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Central Beltrami County in north central Minnesota Northeastern Mahnomen County in northwestern Minnesota Eastern Pennington County in northwestern Minnesota South central Lake of the Woods County in north central Minnesota Northern Clearwater County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 726 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Plummer to White Earth Nation, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near High Landing around 740 AM CDT. Island Lake in Mahnomen County around 745 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Goodridge, Lengby, Fosston, Espelie and Olga. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Mille Lacs, Sherburne, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and east central Minnesota. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. Target Area: Anoka; Mille Lacs; Sherburne; Wright A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HENNEPIN...EAST CENTRAL WRIGHT...SOUTHERN MILLE LACS...ANOKA...ISANTI...EASTERN BENTON AND SHERBURNE COUNTIES At 657 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Foley to near Zimmerman to near Ramsey, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Ham Lake, Cambridge, East Bethel, Isanti, Milaca and Bock. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Gogebic by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Gogebic WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Gogebic County. * WHEN...From 4 AM early this morning to 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Martin, Nicollet, Redwood, Renville, Sibley, Watonwan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central, central and southwestern Minnesota. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Brown; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Watonwan The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Sibley County in central Minnesota Southeastern Redwood County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Martin County in south central Minnesota Brown County in south central Minnesota Watonwan County in south central Minnesota Southeastern Renville County in central Minnesota Northwestern Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 505 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Jeffers to Mountain Lake to near Jackson In Jackson County, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Springfield and Comfrey around 515 PM CDT. Trimont around 520 PM CDT. Sleepy Eye and Morgan around 525 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Butterfield, Franklin, New Ulm, St. James, Fairfax, Lafayette, Winthrop, Hector, Gibbon, Buffalo Lake and Hanska. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Kittson, West Marshall, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Kittson; West Marshall; West Polk WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for west central Wisconsin. Target Area: Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin A thunderstorm with gusty winds will impact portions of northeastern Pepin, southeastern Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties through 200 AM CDT At 102 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Modena, or 8 miles southwest of Mondovi, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fall Creek and Augusta. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 44 and 86. U.S. Highway 53 between mile markers 86 and 108. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer, Fall River, Haakon, Harding, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer; Fall River; Haakon; Harding; Jackson; Lawrence; Meade; Oglala Lakota; Pennington; Perkins; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 281 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENNETT BUTTE CUSTER FALL RIVER HAAKON HARDING JACKSON LAWRENCE MEADE OGLALA LAKOTA PENNINGTON PERKINS ZIEBACH
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 23:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central and northeastern Iowa...and southeastern Minnesota. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north- central Iowa and southeast Minnesota through 1230 AM CDT At 1154 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near St. Ansgar, or near Osage, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Stacyville around 1200 AM CDT. Riceville around 1210 AM CDT. Le Roy around 1215 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include County Roads A 39 And S 70, Meyer, Toeterville, Rock Creek, Brownville, County Roads T 54 And A 31, Highways 9 And 218, County Roads 4 And 8, State Road 9 And County T 26 and Osage Spring Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Jasper, Lucas, Mahaska, Marion, Polk, Poweshiek by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 23:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for south central and central Iowa. Target Area: Clarke; Jasper; Lucas; Mahaska; Marion; Polk; Poweshiek; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lucas, west central Poweshiek, southeastern Polk, Marion, northwestern Mahaska, Jasper, central Clarke and eastern Warren Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1223 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Colfax to 7 miles southwest of Prairie City to near Indianola to 8 miles southwest of Lakeside Casino. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Colfax and Prairie City around 1230 AM CDT. Pleasantville around 1235 AM CDT. Newton around 1240 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Iowa Speedway, Lake Red Rock, Monroe, Rock Creek Lake, Grinnell and Melcher-Dallas. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 28 and 39. Interstate 80 between mile markers 148 and 186. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Black Hawk, Grundy, Marshall, Tama by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 23:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for central and northeastern Iowa. Target Area: Black Hawk; Grundy; Marshall; Tama Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Poweshiek, northeastern Marshall, southwestern Black Hawk, Tama and southeastern Grundy Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1254 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Conrad to near Marshalltown to near Rock Creek Lake. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Meskwaki Casino around 110 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Toledo, Tama, Traer and Dysart. This includes Interstate 380 near mile marker 71. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Becker, Hubbard, Otter Tail, Wadena by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 17:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central, northwestern and west central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central, northwestern and west central Minnesota. Target Area: Becker; Hubbard; Otter Tail; Wadena The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Hubbard County in north central Minnesota Wadena County in central Minnesota Northeastern Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Eastern Becker County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 507 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Frazee to near Clarissa, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wadena, Park Rapids, Perham, Frazee, Menahga, New York Mills and Sebeka. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BECKER COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy