Wesson, MS

Alcorn State, Co-Lin partner for student transfers

By Biancca Ball
 4 days ago

WESSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Alcorn State University (ASU) and Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Co-Lin) have entered into an articulation agreement that will allow students, who complete specific associate degree requirements, to receive guaranteed admission to Alcorn’s four-year degree programs.

Officials from ASU and Co-Lin signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday, May 24 in the Howell Garner Building on Co-Lin’s campus.

The agreement covers the following majors, nursing, social work, education, chemistry, math, computer science, and business with an opportunity for future expansion of program offerings. Each institution continues to break barriers of access for anyone who desires a higher education.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the Natchez community and the Miss-Lou region as a whole. We are proud to elevate Co-Lin’s strong partnership with Alcorn in the signing of an agreement that will be mutually beneficial for our student bodies. This area of the state is fortunate to be served by two extremely strong higher education institutions that, when joined together can provide untold opportunities for the students we serve ,” said Co-Lin President Dr. Jane Hulon Sims.

The agreement focuses on several areas to ease the transition between the two institutions — ranging from enrollment and transfer, scholarships, and student support.

Co-Lin students who complete the program as outlined in the agreement will be awarded their associate’s degree and given the opportunity to finish their bachelor’s degree at Alcorn State University. Co-enrolled students are eligible for benefits such as entrance to special activities athletic events, student organizations, library usage, and Career Services.

