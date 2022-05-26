Crash closes Broadway for hours

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - At the Sevier County Courthouse, thousands gathered to start a 65-mile ride that would end at Clinch Mountain. The Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride became one of the biggest events in Sevier County, and this year drew more than 4,000 bikers from all over the country to East Tennessee to take part in the ride.

SEVIER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO