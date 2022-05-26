From the archives: Dave Plier talks with Ray Liotta – Acting was ‘nothing that I even thought of doing’
Multiple sources are reporting that actor Ray Liotta, known for performances in films including “Goodfellas” and “Field of Dreams,” has died at age 67. In 2016, Liotta talked with WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to celebrate a quarter of a century of “Goodfellas” and discuss what was then his new project, the NBC crime drama “Shades of Blue.”Ray Liotta dies at 67: reports More from the WGN Radio Archives Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 0