ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

From the archives: Dave Plier talks with Ray Liotta – Acting was ‘nothing that I even thought of doing’

By Dave Marzullo
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EBWu5_0frJ4Ijv00

Multiple sources are reporting that actor Ray Liotta, known for performances in films including “Goodfellas” and “Field of Dreams,” has died at age 67. In 2016, Liotta talked with WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to celebrate a quarter of a century of “Goodfellas” and discuss what was then his new project, the NBC crime drama “Shades of Blue.”

Ray Liotta dies at 67: reports More from the WGN Radio Archives Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Sports
WGN Radio

Dane Neal: Live from the Indy 500

Dane Neal reported from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to give live coverage of the Indianapolis 500 happening today, May 29th. He interviewed the likes of IMS President, Doug Bole, drivers, Hélio Castroneves and Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi, Jay Leno, and more!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Liotta
WGN Radio

Countdown to Indy: Breaking down the field of 33 on Carb Day

It’s Carb Day at the Indianapolis 500! The annual celebration marks the Friday before the race. The tradition dates back to several years ago, when teams used it as their final chance to tune their carburetors before the 500 Carb Day provides the last chance for teams to practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Other […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGN Radio

51st Ward Books help kids see their identity from the bookshelf

Nina Sanchez, owner of 51st Ward Books, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the 1st Annual JustKids Book Festival happening Saturday June 18th at the Chicago Teacher’s Union Center. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#The Wgn Radio Archives#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy