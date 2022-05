Drew Gilbert led 3 Tennessee players on the SEC All-Tournament team after the Vols won the program’s first conference championship since 1995. The Tennessee center fielder was named Most Valuable Player after he delivered a home run and a double on Sunday as he went 2-for-5 with 4 RBIs as the Vols beat Florida to clinch the championship. Gilbert was also 2-for-5 with 2 RBIs in the semifinal win over Kentucky.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO