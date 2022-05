DAILY (YEARLY) DOUBLE. Darien won the FCIAC final in 2018 but lost the Class L final to Ridgefield. It didn’t win the FCIAC in 2019 but won the Class L title on the same field. Last year, it won the FCIAC but was knocked out in the Class L quarterfinals. So this Blue Wave class has never doubled up in the postseason. Can the unanimous No. 1 team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll do that for the first time in five years?

9 HOURS AGO