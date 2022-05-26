PlayStation Says PS5 Stock Should Improve by 2024

Sony has revealed that it's planning to finally wind down the PlayStation 4. First released back in 2013, the PS4 has gone on to become not only one of Sony's most successful consoles but it's also become one of the top-selling video game platforms ever. Despite this, Sony is now looking to sell the PS5 as its primary hardware, which means that the PS4 is naturally coming to an end. Now, thanks to new guidance from Sony, we have an idea of when the PS4 may officially be going away.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO