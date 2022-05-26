ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation Says PS5 Stock Should Improve by 2024

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Even though it has been out for well over a year, Sony has still had great difficulty when it comes to keeping the PlayStation 5 in stock. In fact, the past year has been a rough one for those still looking to buy the PS5 as Sony ended up manufacturing fewer...

comicbook.com

