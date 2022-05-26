ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotify announces the CMA Fest 2022 return of 'Spotify House' concerts to Ole Red

By Marcus K. Dowling, Nashville Tennessean
In 2019, Spotify brought Lil Nas X to Lower Broadway, among numerous headliners, as they took over Blake Shelton and Opry Entertainment Group’s Ole Red venue during CMA Fest weekend. In 2022, they will return with 46 acts to the same space, celebrating their 6.8 million followers to their flagship Hot Country playlist, among other highlights.

Acts not on the CMA Fest calendar including Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Mickey Guyton, Midland, Nelly, and Tyler Hubbard and more are scheduled to play the massive Lower Broadway venue -- alongside many acts also appearing on CMA Fest stages -- from June 9-12.

All shows will be open to the public, and space will be limited to first-come, first-served. Ole Red will be open for shows from June 9 through Saturday, June 11 from 11:00 am to 2:00 am daily, and Sunday, June 12 from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

“So much has happened in Nashville since the last CMA Fest, and this includes the rise of some incredible talent and trends within country music. When we were building the lineup for our Spotify House at Ole Red this year, we knew we wanted to curate a group of artists that reflect the trends of our listeners,” said Mary Catherine Kinney, Lead, Strategic Music Partnerships at Spotify.

“The genre is growing, and fans will be able to experience the full scope of the genre under our roof. Between our initial lineup announcement today and a few of the surprise guests we have to come, this is truly a set list built by the listeners, and we can’t wait to experience it all in person.”

Spotify has also announced they are debuting a "Fresh Finds Stage" -- spotlighting their Fresh Finds Country playlist --  with performances throughout the weekend. That lineup is expected to be revealed next week.

Full list of scheduled Spotify House performers

  • Adam Doleac
  • Ashland Craft
  • Ashley Cooke
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Bailey Zimmerman
  • Brantley Gilbert
  • BRELAND
  • Brett Eldredge
  • Callista Clark
  • Carter Faith
  • Chase Wright
  • Cole Swindell
  • Conner Smith
  • Corey Kent
  • Danielle Bradbery
  • Dalton Dover
  • Darius Rucker
  • Dylan Scott
  • Georgia Webster
  • Hailey Whitters
  • Hannah Ellis
  • Ingrid Andress
  • Jelly Roll
  • Jordan Davis
  • Kameron Marlowe
  • Kidd G
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Lily Rose
  • Meghan Patrick
  • MacKenzie Porter
  • Madeline Edwards
  • Mickey Guyton
  • Midland
  • Mitchell Tenpenny
  • Nate Smith
  • Nelly
  • Nikki Lane
  • Niko Moon
  • Restless Road
  • Riley Green
  • Russell Dickerson
  • Ryan Hurd
  • Spencer Crandall
  • Steven Lee Olsen
  • Tiera Kennedy
  • Tyler Hubbard

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Spotify announces the CMA Fest 2022 return of 'Spotify House' concerts to Ole Red

Ash Jurberg

The richest man in Nashville is giving away millions

I write many articles on business leaders, entrepreneurs, and billionaires. And when I do, I get messages from readers asking what these people do to give back to the community. So today, I thought we could take a quick look at the richest person in Nashville and what they are doing to give back to the local community.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro family without AC in apartment for weeks

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro family said they have been without air conditioning in their apartment for weeks, all this as temperatures heat up Monday and are expected to rise during the week. Brandy Paris and her family live in Waterford Place. She said they have been without air...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Developer extends Riverchase Apartments resident moveout date

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With just three days left for people who live at the Riverchase Apartment to leave the property, the developer has extended the move-out date by a month. On Friday, Cypress Real Estate Advisors said the deadline is now June 30 for those who still live at...
NASHVILLE, TN
