La Quinta, CA

Summit High School holds class of 2022 graduation ceremony

By Desert Sun staff
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago

More than 90 students graduated Wednesday from Summit High School. The ceremony was held at Indio High School.

Graduate Emily Pruette delivered the graduation address, and graduate Jon Todd led peers in the tassel turning ceremony.

Summit High recognized the following "Top Scholars":

  • Pricilla Arrellano
  • Mya Garcia
  • Emily Pruette
  • Alondra Rocha-Johnson
  • Camden Roloff
  • Lexie Sandoval
  • Yanely Suarez
  • Jon Todd
  • Carlos Velasquez
  • Kaylee Wolfe

Summit High, located in La Quinta, is a continuation high school and part of the Desert Sands Unified School District.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Summit High School holds class of 2022 graduation ceremony

