Denver police investigate 'suspicious occurrence' at Northfield High

Denver police on Thursday were investigating a "suspicious occurrence" at Northfield High School that resulted in the campus being put on lockdown.

School officials said on Facebook that the incident was confined to Building 3. They said no students were injured and no shots were fired as of 10:14 a.m.

"I can say that we are on lockdown, not lockout," the post read. "Law enforcement officers have been clearing students out of that building safely."

School officials urged parents to reach out to students on campus to "reassure them the incident is being handled with utmost regard for safety."

Denver police said they will continue to have a large presence near the school as they continue to investigate.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.