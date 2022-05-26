ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver police investigate 'suspicious occurrence' at Northfield High

By David Mullen
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

Denver police on Thursday were investigating a "suspicious occurrence" at Northfield High School that resulted in the campus being put on lockdown.

School officials said on Facebook that the incident was confined to Building 3. They said no students were injured and no shots were fired as of 10:14 a.m.

"I can say that we are on lockdown, not lockout," the post read. "Law enforcement officers have been clearing students out of that building safely."

School officials urged parents to reach out to students on campus to "reassure them the incident is being handled with utmost regard for safety."

Denver police said they will continue to have a large presence near the school as they continue to investigate.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

1 dead in crash on I-225 at I-70

Denver Police are investigating a traffic accident on the northbound ramp from Interstate 225 to westbound Interstate 70, the agency tweeted Monday morning. One adult female was declared deceased on scene, DPD reported. The agency said delays are to be expected while the investigation into the accident continues. This is...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

One dead after shooting near East Colfax

One person is dead following a shooting near East Colfax on Monday. Denver Police first tweeted about the shooting in the 1600 block of Willow Street/Xanthia Street alley around 5 p.m. The investigation into the shooting and any potential suspects remains ongoing. No information about the victim was immediately available,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

2-year-old drowns in pond in Aurora

A 2-year-old boy pulled from an Aurora pond on Friday afternoon has died, according to Elizabeth McGregor, a spokeswoman for the Aurora Police Department. McGregor said Aurora police and fire were sent to Expo Park at 2 p.m. on Friday after a report of a child in the pond. A...
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
The Denver Gazette

Amber Alert canceled: Denver police say woman, two children found safe

Denver police have located the mother and two children who were reportedly taken by force during a domestic violence incident. Police said the three were found safe. Police said Francheska Tafoya, 24, and her two children Ramon Marrufo, 2 months, and Naveana Marrufo, 1, were kidnapped near East 40th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. They were previously last seen at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities have identified the suspect as Julian Maruffo-Gutierrez. Police said the investigation into the incident was ongoing and did not say whether Maruffo-Gutierrez had been arrested. The Gazette's Hugh Johnson contributed to this report.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Amber Alert: Denver police say woman, two children were taken by force during domestic violence incident

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday evening, after Denver police say a mother and her two children were taken by force during a domestic violence incident. Police said Francheska Tafoya, 24, and her two children Ramon Marrufo, 2 months, and Naveana Marrufo, 1, were kidnapped near East 40th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. They were last seen at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities have identified the suspect as Julian Maruffo-Gutierrez. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Part of I-70 in Denver shut down

Denver police on Friday shut down part of Interstate 70 as they tried to make contact with a person in crisis. Both directions of the interstate were closed at North Federal Boulevard. Motorists were advised to use alternative routes until the road reopens. There was no indication from police on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Northfield High School
The Denver Gazette

Intertwined and overshadowed by fentanyl, meth takes deadly toll on Colorado

There was perhaps no one subject that drew more debate and scrutiny at the State Capitol this year than how to address fentanyl use in Colorado. Four legislative committees heard more than 20 hours of public testimony and considered scores of amendments in an effort to curb what one lawmaker called a "tsunami of death." Police and prosecutors from every corner of the state weighed in, as did Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Dusty Saunders: From orphan to beloved son of Denver

In his final public writing, beloved Denver journalist Dusty Saunders wrote of being orphaned at 9 years old and missing out on some of the basics of a normal childhood. He never became, for example, in any way tech-savvy. “I avoided those kinds of courses in school so I could play sports and chase girls,” he wrote last November. “Hey, there are worse vices.”
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Denver Gazette

Colorado bill to protect educators from doxxing signed into law

A bill seeking to protect Colorado educators from doxxing is now in effect after it was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis this week. The measure, Senate Bill 171, adds educators to the list of people who can request to have their personal information removed from government websites after they or their family receive threats to their safety. Personal information includes home addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Year after canceled green light on trails, e-bikes remain in limbo in Colorado Springs

Trails Are Common Ground is a national coalition of people who, by the group's own description, are "working together to create a safe, inclusive and respectful environment for anyone who steps, rides or rolls onto any trail." One of these people is Nancy Hobbs. She's a trail-running aficionado and organizer who sits on Colorado Springs' Trails, Open Space and Parks working committee.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Zoo raises $50,000 for Ukrainian zoos

The Denver Zoo raised $50,000 during a two-month campaign to help Ukrainian zoos that have been impacted by warfare. The Wildlife Emergency Fund received nearly 900 donations and distributed the money to the Kyiv, Cherkasy and Odessa zoos. The organizations will use the money to care for their animals "under...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy