ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Tennessee basketball lands 4-star Cade Phillips, whose parents played at Alabama

By Ehsan Kassim, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BGfo1_0frJ21tF00

JACKSONVILLE — Four-star basketball prospect Cade Phillips announced his college commitment to Tennessee on Thursday.

The 6-foot-9, 200-pound power forward announced his decision at a ceremony at the Jacksonville (Alabama) High library.

Phillips said Alabama, Stanford, Georgia and Memphis were the other finalists.

Phillips is the 68th-ranked prospect in the nation and the top prospect in the state of Alabama for the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

LEGACY: Top basketball prospect Cade Phillips is an Alabama legacy: Could he veer from family path?

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT?: Jacksonville's Cade Phillips is a top-60 basketball prospect: Here's where he can get even better

CHAMPIONSHIP: Led by 4-star Cade Phillips, Jacksonville boys cruise to first AHSAA basketball championship

"The culture there is insane," Phillips said. "I was there for the first game of the year on a Sunday afternoon for a 3 (p.m.) game. They had 17,000 in the gym. I went to the Christmas eve game against Arizona State where they were sold out, with no students on campus.

"Just the culture and Rick Barnes. In recruiting, you feel like people are constantly trying to pitch stuff to you and not try to get to know you. It just felt different and it felt right."

As a junior, Phillips averaged 13.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.5 blocks on 57% shooting, helping guide Jacksonville to its first state championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Syv3V_0frJ21tF00

He established himself as a premier shot-blocker. He finished his junior season with 109 blocks in 24 games.

Phillips upped that in the postseason, when had 25 blocks in four games between the North Region in Jacksonville and the Final Four in Birmingham. That included an 11-block performance in just 16 minutes in the regional final.

Phillips has compared his game to Tennessee senior Josiah-Jordan James . James is listed at 6-6, 214 pounds.

Phillips comes from a strong University of Alabama pedigree .

Phillips' father, John David, played quarterback at Alabama in the 1990s. His mother, Reagan, played basketball for the Crimson Tide, while his uncle is former Alabama quarterback Brodie Croyle, and his grandfather is John Croyle, a former defensive lineman for Alabama.

"We've been sitting on this decision, praying on this decision for a while," Cade Phillips said. "It's taken a lot to go into it. Being there and talking to (Tennessee), it just felt right."

BLOCKING MACHINE: How Cade Phillips, with an Alabama basketball offer, became shot-blocking machine in AHSAA regional final

OFFERS: 4-star Cade Phillips on Clemson basketball offer, Tennessee and what's next for recruiting

Contact Ehsan Kassim at 256-300-5313 or ekassim@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball lands 4-star Cade Phillips, whose parents played at Alabama

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Jacksonville, AL
Basketball
City
Memphis, AL
State
Tennessee State
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
State
Alabama State
Jacksonville, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Basketball
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brodie Croyle
Person
Rick Barnes
Person
James
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy