Tennessee basketball lands 4-star Cade Phillips, whose parents played at Alabama

JACKSONVILLE — Four-star basketball prospect Cade Phillips announced his college commitment to Tennessee on Thursday.

The 6-foot-9, 200-pound power forward announced his decision at a ceremony at the Jacksonville (Alabama) High library.

Phillips said Alabama, Stanford, Georgia and Memphis were the other finalists.

Phillips is the 68th-ranked prospect in the nation and the top prospect in the state of Alabama for the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

"The culture there is insane," Phillips said. "I was there for the first game of the year on a Sunday afternoon for a 3 (p.m.) game. They had 17,000 in the gym. I went to the Christmas eve game against Arizona State where they were sold out, with no students on campus.

"Just the culture and Rick Barnes. In recruiting, you feel like people are constantly trying to pitch stuff to you and not try to get to know you. It just felt different and it felt right."

As a junior, Phillips averaged 13.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.5 blocks on 57% shooting, helping guide Jacksonville to its first state championship.

He established himself as a premier shot-blocker. He finished his junior season with 109 blocks in 24 games.

Phillips upped that in the postseason, when had 25 blocks in four games between the North Region in Jacksonville and the Final Four in Birmingham. That included an 11-block performance in just 16 minutes in the regional final.

Phillips has compared his game to Tennessee senior Josiah-Jordan James . James is listed at 6-6, 214 pounds.

Phillips comes from a strong University of Alabama pedigree .

Phillips' father, John David, played quarterback at Alabama in the 1990s. His mother, Reagan, played basketball for the Crimson Tide, while his uncle is former Alabama quarterback Brodie Croyle, and his grandfather is John Croyle, a former defensive lineman for Alabama.

"We've been sitting on this decision, praying on this decision for a while," Cade Phillips said. "It's taken a lot to go into it. Being there and talking to (Tennessee), it just felt right."

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball lands 4-star Cade Phillips, whose parents played at Alabama