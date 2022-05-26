ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Duggar Says Brother Josh Duggar’s Prison Sentence Is His Only Hope for Rehabilitation

By Kristyn Burtt
 4 days ago
Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar ©TLC/courtesy Everett Collection.

It’s been a long road for Jill Duggar when it comes to her brother Josh. Her eldest sibling was also her abuser when he was younger, and while he was never punished for that crime — she’s finally seeing justice in other ways. The mom-of-two (with one on the way) shared her thoughts about Josh’s 151-month prison sentence for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and what it means to her.

Jill and husband Derick Dillard released a statement on their family website, writing that they are “neither rejoicing nor disappointed by the sentence, but we are thankful it’s finally over.” The couple is most grateful for the fact that “God has carried out his vengeance today for his unspeakable criminal activity.” They added, “Until now, he has yet to be held accountable to the extent necessary to cause change in his dangerous pattern of behavior.”

What Jill is hoping is that a decade or more in prison will offer the “potential for rehabilitation to the point he can safely live in society again.” Considering the damage Josh has done to his family over the years, her forgiving approach is a very generous one. She is truly hoping that he can work toward leading a healthy life in the future. “Hopefully, Josh can actually begin to get treatment and begin to work toward a lifestyle where he is less likely to reoffend,” Jill and Derick continued. They also hope the press in this case will make other perpetrators think twice about possessing CSAM.

The statement concluded with a message of support for Josh and his wife, Anna, who will be raising their seven children Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 7 months, alone. “We continue to love Josh and his family and will be there for them however we can,” Jill and Derick summed up. While other family members haven’t been vocal with their thoughts on the sentencing, it is likely a huge relief for the Duggar family that the case has concluded because it’s drawn scrutiny around their religion and how Josh’s sexual abuse offenses were swept under the rug for years. It’s a very public lesson learned.

Guest
4d ago

He will always be what he is. I worked with men like him. He will forever have the same feelings. He will have to be monitored the rest of his life. An that wife should ran for the hills. She will put her children an grand children at risk. His parents put those sisters at risk

85
keeping it real.
4d ago

he refuses to accept responsibility for HIS actions. he has the blame virus in his blood. until he accepts that HIS behavior is HIS behavior and realize that HE needs help he'll never get better. sad but true.

49
Dezzie
4d ago

at this point he needs more then rehabilitation 12 years isn’t long enough in jail he needs to be thrown away more from the sickening acts he’s done and who’s to say when he’s released he won’t end up doing it again at this point Anna needs to divorce him and take her kids because he will never be able to be trusted around them

41
