A physician-owned gastrointestinal clinic is investing nearly $1.5 million in current and future employees.

On Wednesday, GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C., announced that they will be increasing pay by $3 an hour for all current employees. At this time GIS employs 165 employees.

“Our entire team is important to the success of our clinic,” said Adam Miller, GIS Administrator.

Starting wages will also see an increase for new employees. Miller said, “The doctors understand that the price of everything from gas to food is climbing and they want to make this financial commitment, so our team understands how much they are appreciated.”

If you are looking to advance your career GIS currently has multiple positions open. To learn more visit gis.md/careers .

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport clinic increases pay for all employees investing almost $1.5 million