Shreveport, LA

Shreveport clinic increases pay for all employees investing almost $1.5 million

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago

A physician-owned gastrointestinal clinic is investing nearly $1.5 million in current and future employees.

On Wednesday, GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C., announced that they will be increasing pay by $3 an hour for all current employees. At this time GIS employs 165 employees.

“Our entire team is important to the success of our clinic,” said Adam Miller, GIS Administrator.

Starting wages will also see an increase for new employees. Miller said, “The doctors understand that the price of everything from gas to food is climbing and they want to make this financial commitment, so our team understands how much they are appreciated.”

If you are looking to advance your career GIS currently has multiple positions open. To learn more visit gis.md/careers .

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport clinic increases pay for all employees investing almost $1.5 million

K945

Shreveport Restaurant and Bar Burns to the Ground

Several units of the Shreveport Fire Department have been on the scene of a business fire on Shreveport Barksdale Highway throughout the night. The call came in just after 1am at the Hookah District Restaurant and Lounge in the 1300 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway. Fire Chief Clarence Reese Jr....
