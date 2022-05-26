ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD seeks vehicle of interest in connection to Gentilly shooting

By Michaela Romero
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department began asking for help in locating a vehicle of interest and its occupants in connection to a shooting incident on May 25.

The vehicle of interest is described to be a  blue truck, possibly a Toyota Tacoma.

According to NOPD, an aggravated battery by shooting happened at the intersection of Gentilly Boulevard and Venus Street.

Reports show that around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the location and found a male gunshot wound victim inside of a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.

The victim was transported via EMS to a local hospital for treatment according to police.

Anyone with additional information on this incident, the pictured vehicle of interest, and its occupant(s) is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

