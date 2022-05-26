Power restored in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 11:40 p.m. Officials say power has been restored.

ORIGINAL: Idaho Falls Power is currently experiencing an outage.

Officials say about 3,300 customers in the southeast part of the city are without power.

According to officials, the outage seems to be impacting the York and Harrison substations, and crews are currently looking into the cause of the outage.

There is no estimated time on power restoration.

