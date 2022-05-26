ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Never mind spyware, you need to know about “bossware”

NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RlDE7_0frJ07G100

(WCMH) — But you may not be familiar with “bossware,” but you should be.

This new form of spyware does much more than just target you with some ads, because it is placed in your device by your employer.

A report in The Guardian says a growing number of companies are installing monitoring devices on their company computers.

It says these programs coincide with the recent move to work-from-home jobs, so companies can see if their employees are working, or doing the laundry, walking the dog, or even a working a side hustle while they are on the job.

The Guardian says bossware can log keystrokes, take screen shots of websites, and even activate webcams and snap pictures of you.

And from the “doesn’t that stink” file, how some of these programs create a “productivity score” to show how much you work versus your colleagues.

The Guardian says some send your boss a daily score so he knows if you were working for him, or working on booking your next vacation.

If you are efficient and get your work done quickly, you might say “doesn’t that stink?”

So what can you do? Use a phone or personal laptop to plan that vacation…. and cover up that webcam if you don’t have a zoom meeting.

Easiest solution? Do your personal business on your personal phone.

That way you avoid trouble and don’t waste your money.

_________________________

Don’t Waste Your Money” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).

Like” John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect indicted for killing a man found dead in car on I-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man was indicted Friday on two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence, according to court records. Michael V. Thilat, 29, was charged with murder May 19 for allegedly shooting and killing Anthony Luney, a 56-year-old found dead May 14 in his Mini Cooper on 1-71 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man escapes after standoff in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Marion police are searching for a suspect after a day-long standoff in Marion Sunday. Police are looking for Raymond L. Wilson, 49, after negotiations between police and Wilson stalled and officers forced their way into the home and Wilson could not be found. According to police, an allegation of domestic violence […]
MARION, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spyware#Work From Home Jobs#Productivity#Need To Know#Wcmh#Guardian#Scripps Media
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting reported at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after being shot outside of the Ohio Statehouse Sunday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. According to CPD, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:07 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the man was found at the northwest corner of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBC4 Columbus

62-year-old man dead after South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in South Linden, according to Columbus Police. Columbus Police said officers went to the 2100 block of Hamilton Ave. just before 7:00am and found a 62-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:11am. This […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Judge Steve Hayes, son of Woody Hayes, dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Steve Hayes, the son of legendary Ohio State University football coach Woody Hayes, 76, has died, according to a statement from Ohio State University. Steve Hayes earned a degree in international studies and a law degree from OSU. He went on to serve as a Franklin County Municipal Court judge for […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two killed after Galloway shooting

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were killed Friday night in Galloway after a shooting, according to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. The sheriff’s office confirmed that deputies arrived at the scene just before midnight on Friday at the 300 block of Idlebrook Place. A suspect is not in custody, according to the sheriff’s […]
GALLOWAY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Man shoots at people sitting on porch in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been charged after allegedly firing shots at two people sitting on their porch in South Linden, according to Columbus Police. CPD says that officers went to the 1200 block of East 18th Ave. just before 8:30pm Friday and found a house hit with gunfire. Police state the suspect […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, one critical after shooting near Gibbard Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Columbus overnight Sunday, according to Columbus police. CPD says officers went to the 700 block of Gibbard Ave. just after 3 a.m. and found two people shot in two different houses close by. A 21-year-old man was found at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Multiple people rescued from Big Walnut Creek in Gahanna

Multiple people rescued from Big Walnut Creek in Gahanna. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3x11Q9A. Multiple people rescued from Big Walnut Creek in …. Crime Stoppers look for information on Whitehall …. Police: Man shot multiple times while sitting in …. One dead, one injured after east Columbus shooting. Overnight Weather Forecast 5-28-22.
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after Reynoldsburg shooting

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a drive-by shooting in Reynoldsburg Monday afternoon. Police responded to Birchview Drive South near the intersection of Belltree Drive at approximately 3:06 p.m. for a call of a shooting. Reynoldsburg police said the victim was a 42-year-old man. According to the dispatch center Metropolitan Emergency Communication […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Union County deputy involved in shooting in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – One person was shot by a Union County Sheriff’s Deputy Monday evening. According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), investigators were called by Marysville police to investigate a shooting that involved a sheriff’s deputy. Marysville police confirmed officers responded to a shooting on Meadowlark Lane. BCI is […]
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: South Linden shooting victim identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in South Linden Sunday morning. CPD state Lawrence Smith III, 62, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 7:00am Sunday. Smith III was pronounced dead at 7:11am, according to police. This […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy