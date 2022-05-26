Public alcohol sales not in plans for Sanford Stadium. 'We're going to be very intentional'

GREENSBORO — Georgia football fans that don’t sit in premium seats will have to wait at least another season if they want to buy a beer in Sanford Stadium while watching the Bulldogs.

There will be no public alcohol sales in 2022 for Georgia home games, athletic director Josh Brooks said Thursday.

The school rolled out alcohol sales — domestic, import, craft and premium beer and seltzer — for men’s and women’s basketball games in Stegeman Coliseum this season and at baseball games at Foley Field as well as SEC games at the Jack Turner Softball Stadium.

Similar sales for football games aren't on the front burner.

“That’s not even a discussion point right now,” Brooks said after Georgia's athletic board meeting Thursday at the Ritz-Carlton Lodge at Reynolds Lake Oconee. “We introduced it at Stegeman, Foley Field and softball and it’s been a slow roll out. We’re going to be very intentional about that. That’s just not on the agenda right now for Sanford.”

Georgia became the 11th SEC school to offer alcohol sales at athletic venues, but it still won’t be available in Sanford Stadium except for those with tickets to suites.

Brooks said things have gone well so far in alcohol sales but expanding it to a stadium that seats more than 90,000 is different.

“There’s a lot of elements into it, whether it’s the length of the game and the time, or the logistics of just doing it and preparing it,” Brooks said. “Look, we’re still learning as we grow, so we started with smaller venues, to where we can crawl, walk, run, so now we’re still monitoring the progress we made for the events at Stegeman, Foley and Turner, and we’re just now getting that data in and really analyzing, so it make take some time for us to continue to see how that evolves, but there’s no thought on that now, it’s not our focus.".