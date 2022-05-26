ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who's backing ShastaVote? When will Redding fix population signs? Ask the R-S chat

By Michele Chandler and David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight
Ask the Record Searchlight is a newsroom-wide initiative to connect with you, our readers. If you wondered about something happening in Redding or had questions on a North State issue, email your questions to RRSEdit@redding.com. We'll do our best to answer.

Our live chats happen every other week and cover a wide range of topics. If you don't see your question answered in the chat, look for it in the Ask the R-S mailbag that publishes next week. Or it might become the topic of a freestanding article, like this one .

And check out our free Community Pulse newsletter , which launched this week in response to readers' requests for more coverage of inspiring stories from around the North State.

Inspiring, upbeat themes : Record Searchlight launches feel-good newsletter

What's up with the Redding population signs?

Q . When will Redding's population signs be updated? We have had two census reports since 2008 when we moved here, but the signs have stayed the same.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZzYVC_0frIzhgh00

Hi, it's Michele Chandler.

A. Redding coordinates with the California Department of Transportation to update population signs across the city's various entry points, like the one our eagle-eyed reader spotted on College View Drive.

The nation's most recent full Census count was conducted two years ago. Efforts to update local signs to reflect those numbers likely experienced slowdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Carl Buchanan, Redding's public works supervisor.

Public safety: Gun scare sends Redding's Enterprise High into lockdown

Buchanan said the numbers now on the signs reflect results from the 2010 Census conducted by the federal agency behind the count. The signs now present give Redding's population as 89,861.

There isn't a date set yet to change road signs to reflect Redding's current population. That's 93,611 residents, according to the most recent Census count, which was conducted in 2020.

Is there an update on food recycling law?

Q. Earlier this year, there were several articles regarding a new state requirement that private residences and restaurants recycle kitchen waste in order to mitigate methane release in landfills. Is there an update?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15LtvZ_0frIzhgh00

Hi, it's Michele Chandler.

A. Food scrap collection is coming, but hold tight.

Residential collections are likely to start in July, said Michael Deedon, public works supervisor with Redding's Solid Utility Waste department.

"We'll say 'go' when it's ready," Deedon said about the much-anticipated household change.

A few details still must be finalized, he said, including receiving a load of specialized collection containers. That's where Redding households will store food scraps until the load is picked up weekly by city workers.

Ask the R-S mailbag: What's the latest on Shasta County's new emergency alert system?

Those collections will take place along with the current collections of recyclables, yard waste and regular trash.

A specialized truck is also on order for the department, but not yet received, Deedon said. Until it arrives, regular collection trucks will be used.

For more details, please refer to this story published the last time a reader asked the Record Searchlight about this issue.

ShastaVote: what to know and who's backing this PAC

Q: I just read your article about the Liberty Committee. What about the other side, ShastaVote? I just heard a huge amount of money was put into that campaign also.

Hi, this is David Benda.

A: ShastaVote has indeed backed several candidates in the June 7 primary.

The donations to this political action committee are significant, but they lag what the Liberty Committee has brought in.

Liberty Committee: Who's behind it? Ask the R-S:

First, some background.

The lion’s share of the approximately $600,000 the Liberty Committee has collected comes from the same group that backed the recall of Supervisor Leonard Moty.

The Liberty Committee is endorsing six candidates in six races: Kevin Crye (Shasta County Supervisor District 1); Chris Kelstrom (Shasta County Supervisor District 5); Erik Jensen (Shasta County District Attorney); John Greene (Shasta County Sheriff); Bob Holsinger (Shasta County Clerk/Registrar of Voters); and Bryan Caples (Shasta County Superintendent of Schools).

Much of ShastaVote’s financial backing comes from those who fought the recall.

Ask the R-S Mailbag: When's Whiskeytown Lake water level rising? Redding's 3D-printed homes pricey?

ShastaVote is endorsing Erin Resner (Shasta County Supervisor District 1); Baron Browning (Shasta County Supervisor District 5); Stephanie Bridgett (Shasta County District Attorney); Michael Johnson (Shasta County Sheriff); Cathy Darling Allen (Shasta County Clerk/Registrar of Voters); and Judy Flores (Shasta County Superintendent of Schools).

One of the two largest ShastaVote donors is Sierra Pacific Industries, which has given $150,000, according to campaign financial disclosure statements. The timber giant also gave about $100,000 directly to Moty’s campaign and to the anti-recall group, Shasta Forward.

Meanwhile, the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians has given $100,000 to ShastaVote.

The Paskenta own and operate Rolling Hills Casino in Corning in Tehama County.

VFW Hall woes: What's happening to the VFW Hall in Redding? Luxury living in downtown Redding? Ask the R-S

The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians has expressed concerns over the Redding Rancheria's plans to relocate its Win-River Casino to property off Interstate 5 just south of Redding.

But it's not clear why the Paskenta is making a financial play in Shasta County politics?

The Paskenta did not return a phone message seeking comment.

How Ask the Record Searchlight works

The live chat is brought to you as part of our newsroom-wide Ask the Record Searchlight initiative. Participate by sending your questions:

  • Email RRSEdit@redding.com using Ask the Record Searchlight in the subject line.
  • On Twitter, use the hashtag #AsktheRecordSearchlight or tag the newspaper at @BreakingNews_RS.
  • Post a message on the Record Searchlight Facebook page.
  • Contact one of the journalists directly by visiting the staff directory .

From the popularity of this feature, t's clear that readers appreciate being able to turn to journalism that's directly shaped by what the community wants to know. To support this and other Ask the Record Searchlight efforts, please subscribe.

David Benda and Michele Chandler are part of a team of dedicated Record Searchlight journalists whose work centers on local issues, including business, government, housing, land development, politics and the criminal justice system, and coverage of breaking news. They also bring inspiring, feel-good news stories and multimedia content from around the North State. Visit the staff directory to contact them. To support and sustain their work, please subscribe today !

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Who's backing ShastaVote? When will Redding fix population signs? Ask the R-S chat

