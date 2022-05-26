Disorder in the court: Nueces County commissioners cut meeting short after heated exchange

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales prematurely adjourned a Thursday morning meeting after two commissioners walked out of the courtroom and broke quorum, meaning the court could not continue conducting the county's business.

The abrupt end to the meeting came after a heated discussion between the county judge and Precinct 4 commissioner Brent Chesney. It culminated in Chesney proposing to move the court from a workshop into the court's agenda to call a vote.

Thursday's meeting is likely the most public example of an increasingly divided Commissioners Court. It comes when Canales, a Democrat, is running for reelection against Republican challenger Connie Scott, a former state representative. The two will face off for the county's top elected position in November.

The county judge refused Chesney's motion because the court was in the middle of hearing a presentation as part of the workshop, which was specially called to discuss funds allocated to Nueces County through the American Rescue Plan Act. The judge and commissioners had multiple disagreements in the meeting before it culminated in Chesney's exit.

Before he left, Chesney, the sole Republican on the court, threatened to call for "a vote to remove the presiding officer" before Canales attempted to forge ahead with the presentation. Chesney then stood up and left the room.

At least three members of the court must be present to constitute a quorum. When Chesney left the courtroom, only Canales and Precinct 2 commissioner Joe A. Gonzalez remained there in person. Precinct 3 commissioner John Marez was attending the meeting virtually via Zoom.

Precinct 1 commissioner Robert Hernandez was not in the courtroom when Chesney left the courtroom. He later told the Caller-Times that he had stepped out for a restroom break.

"There has to be three in the room per the governor's orders," Canales said as she conferred with court staff about whether to continue. She then moved to adjourn the meeting, which had started more than two hours before at 8:30 a.m.

"Well then, just to show you that government does not work, (Chesney and Hernandez) have left the room. We've lost a quorum," she added.

Why were commissioners meeting?

The Commissioners Court was meeting in a special session to discuss the allocation of American Rescue Plan Funds for dozens of projects in the county. Some county residents and local government leaders were in attendance to make their case for portions of those funds. Many of them did not get the chance to speak about their projects.

Before moving to adjourn the meeting Canales addressed those in the audience who had been waiting to speak, telling them "no business can be conducted because your commissioners have left the room."

Canales initially declined to comment about the situation. Later, in an interview with the Caller-Times, she condemned Chesney and his decision to leave the courtroom without warning. She called it "shameful" considering the residents and stakeholders who attended court were not able to speak.

"Those people came to be heard, and (the commissioners) got up and left. That's shameful. It's just shameful," she said. "They're the ones that are interrupting. It's very clear to everybody but themselves. They have a narrative they are trying to make a reality."

Canales said the meeting began well but ultimately fell apart when the topic of county drainage issues and whether to allocate funding for related projects came up. The disagreements rose to the level of Canales saying Chesney was "abusive" at one point, to which Chesney responded by saying her comments were inappropriate.

In a text message to the Caller-Times, Chesney said he left the courtroom to take a break and then return. He condemned the county judge for not waiting to see where he and Hernandez were in order to reestablish a quorum. Her actions brought the meeting to an end, he said.

"In response to the continued dishonest and negative comments by Judge Barbara Canales, my response is Judge Barbara Canales repeatedly will not let the majority of the court vote on things she does not like. Judge Canales has called multiple commissioners names, yells at us, (and) constantly demeans and bullies us," he wrote. "I left the room with the intent to take a quick break and gather my thoughts and get back to business. Judge Canales unexpectedly adjourned the meeting instead of attempting to find out where I was or where Commissioner Hernandez was to reestablish the needed quorum which halted the county's business."

The disagreements came to a head when Chesney made a motion for the court to move from the workshop into the agenda, meaning the court could take action on allocating funding.

Canales said Chesney was out of line because she had not — as the presiding officer charged with overseeing how the court operates — gaveled the court out of the workshop. His motions also came when the court was in the middle of a presentation from Hagerty Consulting, a firm the county retained to ensure the ARPA funds are used in accordance with federal rules.

Gonzalez seconded Chesney's motion, a process the court undergoes before taking a vote on an item. Gonzalez said he seconded Chesney because he wanted to take a vote on an item and then return to the presentation.

Canales said she favored the workshop because the federal rules on the ARPA funding are particular about where the funds can be allocated. The workshop was meant to have commissioners work together with the experts so as not to break those rules, which she said could have significant ramifications for the county.

Canales and the commissioners disagree on whether Chesney's motion was in keeping with state rules governing how county commissioners courts run.

It was not clear Thursday who acted in accordance with those rules.

Hernandez said he was "disappointed" that Canales adjourned the meeting. He declined to comment further.

Echoing Hernandez, Gonzalez said the heated disagreements and resulting adjournment were a symptom of "bad management" on behalf of the county judge.

Gonzalez said the abrupt adjournment was the first one he's seen since becoming a commissioner 13 years ago.

Canales, who encouraged residents to watch the video to see for themselves, contended Chesney halted the work of the court. She said his decision to leave and break the quorum was politically motivated to sow doubts about her ability to lead.

"I never left my chair. They did," Canales said. "But let's all agree that Brent only really gets angry and disruptive of meetings during election season."

Canales acknowledged the court has become more divided. She said that is a result of some of commissioners "teaming up" against her — specifically, Chesney and Hernandez.

"It's like during football season when the commentator says, 'Boy, that was not pretty, but it's a win,'" Canales said. "I run a good ship. A tight ship that is respectful of our constituents. ... There was important information for the constituents today, and I needed to get that out there as the presiding officer. If (the commissioners) want to abandon ship, I cannot make another elected (official) do anything."

"But," she continued, "I can show my resolve that they will not bully their way into having it how they want."

Canales said she was eager to run in the election on her record, which, she said, is full of critical achievements in improving county infrastructure amid a global pandemic and multiple natural disasters.

"We have so many projects that are being fulfilled right now in every sector," she said. "I think that when you look at what we've been able to accomplish with this court and this county judge, the proof is in the pudding."

Canales said more discussion about ARPA funding would come before the court again in the coming weeks.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Disorder in the court: Nueces County commissioners cut meeting short after heated exchange