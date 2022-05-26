ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager arrested on drug charges after multiple overdoses, cops in the Midlands say

By Noah Feit
The State
 4 days ago

A Midlands teenager was arrested on multiple drug charges following several recent overdoses, the Irmo Police Department said Thursday.

Cody Stewart was arrested Wednesday, police said in a news release. The 19-year-old Irmo resident was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and seven counts of possession of controlled substance (schedule I-V), according to the release.

A search warrant was issued for Stewart’s home as part of an ongoing drug investigation, police said. There have been several non-fatal overdoses where first reponders used Narcan, according to the release.

Narcan, which is the name of a popular brand of the drug Naloxone , can be administered as a nasal spray or as an injection for patients suffering from an overdose, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration said.

There was no word where in Irmo Stewart lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4QGa_0frIyoyP00
Drugs confiscated during an arrest by the Irmo Police Department. Irmo Police Department

Bond was set at $8,115 on the combined charges , and Stewart remains behind bars at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Richland County jail records show.

“The Irmo Police Department will not tolerate this activity in the community,” Chief Bobby Dale said in the release. “Our officers are committed to seeking out and arresting those that provide illegal substances to others.”

When he was arrested, Stewart was out on bond from a January 2021 drug arrest , Lexington County court records show. Stewart is facing a pending charge of possession of controlled substance (schedule I-V) from that arrest, according to court records.

Anyone with information on Stewart, or who would like to report any suspected drug activity, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip .

The State

