Connecticut State

ParkConneCT, fare-free shuttles and enhanced existing transit service to Connecticut state parks and beaches beginning this weekend

hamlethub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Ned Lamont today announced that ParkConneCT, a pilot program launched last year that offers fare-free shuttles and enhanced existing transit service to various Connecticut state parks and beaches, will continue during the summer of 2022, launching on Memorial Day weekend (Saturday, May 28, 2022) and lasting through Labor Day (September...

news.hamlethub.com

