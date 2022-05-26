Camping returns to Leo Carrillo State Park

By Emmanuel Luissi

Special to The Malibu Times

The Leo Carrillo State Park campground has fully reopened. The announcement was made by the official Instagram account of Malibu Parks of Angeles District . The state park had closed in January after a year-end rainfall that flooded the campground. The storm caused the park’s creek to overfill and spread into the campground.

The announcement also said that the North Beach access road has also been cleared.

The park had partially reopened in late January when they announced that the South Beach parking lot and beach access underpass were open to the public. The campground partially reopened in February but the North Beach parking lot remained closed.

The campground has seen a series of closures over the last couple of years. The campground had closed in 2018 due to damage from the Woolsey fire, then closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and most recently because of the year-end storm in 2021.

The Canyon Campground has 135 family sites, which include a table and fire ring. The sites also have restrooms and coin-operated hot showers. The park also has a group campground at the back of the canyon that accommodates up to 50 people. This area has picnic tables and two barbecue pits, as well as restrooms and showers.

The North Beach welcomes visitors with dogs, but owners must keep their pets on a leash at all times. However, dogs are not allowed on the backcountry trails or on the South Beach.

The park offers both electrical and non-electrical campsites, with electrical sites at $60 per night and non-electrical sites at $45 per night. The electrical sites feature 20, 30, and 50 AMP hookups.

Hike-and-bike campsites are also available and are located near campsite 1 and are priced at $10 per person for a night. The group camp rate is $225 per night. Camping reservations could be made online at reservecalifornia.com or by calling (800) 444-7275. For more information visit, parks.ca.gov.

