Abilene, TX

Abilene man dies in Northside wreck, 12th fatal crash in city

By Karley Cross
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A local man died Thursday morning in a North Abilene car wreck. According to police, it was the 12th fatal crash and 16th crash death within Abilene city limits for the 2022 year.

Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the Abilene Police Department (APD) responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North 15th and Grape Streets.

According to the APD, a driver in a 2012 Ford Escape was traveling north down Grape Street when they collided with the side of a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix, which was going west on North 15th Street.

In the Escape was a single driver, and in the Grand Prix was a driver and one passenger.

Police reported that after the Grand Prix was crossing Grape Street, it was hit on the driver’s side of the car and came to a stop in the front yard of a nearby home.

36-year-old Bobby Herrera of Abilene, driver of the 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 30-year-old woman, who was riding in the passenger’s seat of the car, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated with what is believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Escape also received non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation and no citations have been issued.

