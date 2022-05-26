Rare disorder gets spotlight

"I hate people," I told my friend the other day, "I really, really do." "I hate people," is something I say often but don't really mean, sort of like how people say they're busy or tired all the time. Most of us are less busy than we fancy ourselves and less tired than we need to be. But we all like to complain, and me complaining about how annoying other people are scratches the same itch as other people complaining about anything else. There is a sort of cultural currency that comes with being busy and tired, but I'm not sure that same currency applies to hating people. Probably, I just seem crotchety and unlikeable, which is exactly the vibe I was going for at that moment.

3 DAYS AGO