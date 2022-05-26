Rare disorder gets spotlight

By Michele Tritschler, Speech language pathologist
Herald Community Newspapers
4 days ago
A child affected by childhood apraxia knows what they want to say, but cannot physically produce the sounds or words.”. From the moment they’re born, children run the race to acquire the vital speech and language skills that set them up for the rest of their lives. And...
In a bit of "reverse engineering" research using brain tissues from five people who died with Alzheimer's disease, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they discovered that a special sugar molecule could play a key role in the development of Alzheimer's disease. If further research confirms the finding, the molecule, known as a glycan, could serve as a new target for early diagnostic tests, treatments and perhaps prevention of Alzheimer's disease, say the researchers.
Scientists have identified a new disease in a ground-breaking discovery that could help patients with unexplained liver and kidney problems. Experts at Newcastle University have established the inherited condition, called TULP3-related ciliopathy that causes kidney and liver failure in children and adults. There are numerous reasons for kidney and liver...
If the overwhelming popularity of Dr Pimple Popper taught the world anything, it’s that some of us love messing with zits – but there’s one place on your face where you should be cautious about squeezing infected pores. We’re talking about the danger triangle of the face – and yes, it's real.
Scientists have long compared the brain to outer space and the deep ocean, as examples of complex ecosystems that we’ve barely come to understand. One environment that deserves equal consideration? Your lowly gut. A mountain of recent research indicates that the gastrointestinal tract, an ever-evolving microbiome with trillions of...
Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) - a group of disorders where there is insufficient production of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow - and increasingly in other diseases, but their mechanism of action remains unclear. One potential risk is that they could potentially activate a sleeping oncogene, although this has not been clearly demonstrated to date.
Inflammation of the skin and the esophagus, food allergy and asthma are just some of the symptoms of a now 12-year-old boy who was the first to have a mutation on the IL-33 gene. An international team led by a physician from the Karl Landsteiner University for Health Sciences, Krems, discovered this new disease entity. Their description of a single case provides completely new insights into the in vivo functions of IL-33, which is considered a central upstream regulator of human immune responses. So far, studies on its function were limited to human derived in vitro cellular or animal models. This discovery of an overexpression of IL-33 in humans helps to gain new insights in the consequences of its dysregulation in humans. Concomitantly, it also opens up potential therapeutic options for affected patients.
Diabetics are struggling to get their hands on vital medication after it was widely endorsed by influencers on TikTok as a miracle weight loss drug. The supply for Ozempic has become so dire that those with type 2 diabetes have been urged to pre-order the medication as soon as possible to avoid missing out.
In a groundbreaking study, researchers from the UMH-CSIC Neurosciences Institute have conceived of an innovative non-invasive approach to imaging the microglial and astrocyte activation in the gray matter of the brain using diffusion-weighted magnetic resonance imaging (dw-MRI), according to a press release by the institution published on Friday. The development may have applications in Alzheimer's and other dementias, Parkinson's, and multiple sclerosis.
Because sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP) occurs unexpectedly, warning signs of SUDEP are still not clear. However, some of the signs that can be a warning signal indicating SUDEP include:. Sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP) is defined as sudden, unexpected, witnessed or unwitnessed, non-traumatic, and non-drowning death in...
