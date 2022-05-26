ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Bills stadium MOU approved by Erie County Legislature

By Nick Veronica, Jeff Preval
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YHnH_0frIx05F00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Another step was taken Thursday in the march toward a new Bills stadium.

The Erie County Legislature approved the memorandum of understanding for the stadium deal, giving its approval to the deal County Executive Mark Poloncarz negotiated on behalf of the county.

Poloncarz, Bills make stadium pitch to county lawmakers

Approval from the legislature was expected, but nonetheless vital. The county, state and team reached a largely non-binding agreement in late March, but must finalize the deal by Sept. 1.

State lawmakers signed off on their $600 million share of the $1.4 billion stadium when the state budget was approved in April. The legislature earlier this month approved a $100 million down payment on the $250 million the county will be contributing to the stadium; they are expected to borrow $150 million to cover the rest.

The stadium is expected to open for the 2026 season.

Latest news in Bills Stadium Deal

(Correction: An earlier version of this story had a misspelling of the word “county.” The error has since been corrected.)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Bipartisan lawmaker group trying to suspend gas tax

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s been more than two months since state lawmakers promised relief to Californians in response to rising inflation and the cost of gas. Democratic state leaders continue to work on a plan, some lawmakers want to take action by the end of this week. Meanwhile, the statewide average price for a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: 2 catalytic converter thieves caught in the act

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of catalytic converter thieves were caught in the act, according to the Merced Police Department. On Wednesday, around 3:11 p.m., police say a bystander noticed a gold car behind a parked delivery truck. The bystander noticed a man get tools out of the car and crawl under the truck […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police identify person found dead in Clovis, Clovis Unified officials release statement

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials have identified the person found dead in Clovis Thursday. Fresno County Coroner’s Office officials say Monte Prieto, 43 of Clovis, was found dead Thursday. Officials from the Clovis Unified School District have released a statement on Prieto’s death. “Late yesterday, we learned that Mr. Monte Prieto, a popular and respected […]
CLOVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, NY
Sports
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Government
Erie County, NY
Football
City
Buffalo, NY
YourCentralValley.com

Man killed in high-speed crash identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who they say was killed after crashing into a semi-truck early Monday morning. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Jose Caratachea-Valencia was the driver who died in a crash at the intersection of Elm and North avenues. At 2:45 a.m., officers from the California Highway […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man who drowned at Lost Lake named

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner has identified the man who drowned in the San Joaquin River while he was at a recreation area on Saturday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The Fresno County Coroner identified the man as Jesus Lugo, 54, of Fresno. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies were called […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Politics Legislative#Politics Local#Politics State#American Football#Mou#Nys#Bills Stadium Deal Lrb#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Woman hospitalized after stabbing, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hospitalized after she was stabbed on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 9:20 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Jensen and Clovis avenues for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Vigil held for woman dragged in fatal hit and run

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Family and friends of a woman killed in a hit and run earlier this month gathered Wednesday night for a vigil. 29-year-old Monique Contreraz was reportedly dragged eight miles by a truck before the driver finally stopped at a motel.  The vigil was held at the intersection where people say she […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bills Stadium
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Major injuries after 2-vehicle crash outside Sanger

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was flown to the hospital with major injuries after a two-vehicle collision south of Sanger on Monday – resulting in an SUV crashing into a power pole, according to the California Highway Patrol. It happened in the area of Greenwood and American avenues in Fresno County. Officers say a […]
SANGER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

California Senate approves new to-go cocktail bill

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — The California Senate approved legislation on Thursday that expanded provisions of a 2021 law that allowed the sale and delivery of to-go cocktails. The bill was approved unanimously, on a 32-0 vote. The legislation was introduced by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa). It aims to provide financial relief to restaurants and bars, which […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

California adopting more aggressive water conservation rules; what to know

As California’s relentless drought continues, state water regulators on Tuesday adopted new emergency water rules meant to ensure more aggressive conservation statewide. The State Water Resources Control Board voted on the emergency drought regulations in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March executive order. “California is facing a drought crisis and every local water agency and Californian needs to step up on conservation efforts,” Newsom said in a […]
YourCentralValley.com

Last payphone in NYC to be removed

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — Payphones once dominated New York City street corners. Now, there’s only one public street payphone left in Manhattan — but not for long. Officials with the city, LinkNYC, and other partners will remove the last payphone on Monday. A ceremony was expected to be held near Seventh Avenue and 49th […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy